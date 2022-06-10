‘X-Files’ David Duchovny gets back to sci-fi in a new graphic novel

‘X-Files’ David Duchovny gets back to his Sci-Fi roots with a new graphic novel ‘Kepler’

Best known for his role as FBI Agent Mulder, Our fav X files star has written a graphic novel. With the title of author already firmly under his belt, Duchovney has published four novels to date, Holy Cow: A Modern-Day Dairy Tale (2015), a New York Times Bestseller; Bucky F*cking Dent (2016); Miss Subways (2018), and Truly Like Lightning (2021), not to mention his novella The Reservoir released last year, he has been a busy man, to say the least.

Partnering up with Phillip Sevy (Tomb Raider, Triage), on his latest project — Kepler — an original story about sentient life amongst the stars. Inspired in part by the classic Planet of the Apes, the story is set on the planet of Kepler, where humans have gone extinct, but primates have survived. The planet’s peaceful reign is threatened by the return of ‘benevolent space gods’ known as the Bendaem, who do nothing but cause destruction and chaos everywhere they go. A 16-year-old Neanderthal named West, with mixed hominid heritage, turns out to be the only hope of preventing the total extinction of the planet and his race.

Kepler is woven with rich themes of environmental impact, colonialism, religion, history, and adolescence, in what Duchovny hopes will serve not only as a great read but a timely wake-up call.

In an exclusive chat with Forbes, Duchovney shared “What if we, humans got another chance with a fresh new world we hadn’t depleted and polluted?” the actor muses over email. “What if we entered into a new phase of colonization, space colonization — would we have learned from our genocidal colonial past? And what if, instead of indigenous peoples we were displacing and decimating, we came upon other types of hominids from our distant earth’s past? Neanderthals, Denisovans, and other intelligent evolving primates native to Kepler. Would we treat them as the evolutionary brothers and sisters they are? Or would we play God and try to remake them and this planet in our own image? I guess this graphic novel is my working out the answer to those questions.”

The Kepler hardcover will be in comic shops November 16th, 2022 and in bookstores November 29th, 2022.