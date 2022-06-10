Angelo Saxon returns with a mesmerising new single, ‘The Body Of Rice’

Angelo Saxon delivers The Body Of Rice; a powerful, spellbinding single lifted from his forthcoming EP, Songs Within My Means.

Sydney artist Angelo Saxon has unleashed his striking alt-pop masterpiece, The Body Of Rice. It’s the first single to launch from his two forthcoming EPs, both of which are titled Songs Within My Means.

Put simply, The Body Of Rice is four minutes of sonic heaven. Deeply evocative from its onset, a captivating, beat-driven intro leads seamlessly into Angelo’s enchanting, soul-soothing vocals.

As the track builds seamlessly over time, we are taken on a transformative journey through hypnotising instrumentals and rich, dynamic soundscapes. Coupled with Angelo’s raw, earnest and beautifully-written lyrics, The Body Of Rice is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

“Take over me, believe I’m all you need, complete me,” he croons throughout the anthemic, endlessly-playable chorus.

A follow-up to Pogi Split, his widely-celebrated 2017 EP, The Body Of Rice marks Angelo’s first music release in five years.

Recorded in 2021 with the help of Conor Grimmond (Maximum Strength) and Rick Scully (Yon Yonson), his two forthcoming EPs, which are set to launch later this year, will showcase a nine-track collection of off-kilter, art-pop songs that skilfully fuse together a diverse range of influences, including the sounds of traditional pop artists likes Burt Bacharach, and post-punk bands such as Wire.

If The Body Of Rice is merely a taste of what’s to come from Angelo’s impending EP releases, we can’t wait to hear the entire collection. Flawlessly produced and awe-inspiring from start to finish, we highly recommend adding this song to your playlist.

Stream The Body Of Rice here.