PREMIERE: Riley Pearce drops debut album ‘The Water & The Rough’

Within a matter of years, Riley Pearce has gone from busking at local farmers markets to having his music featured in some of the biggest TV shows in the US.

After a string of successful singles and EPs, alt-folk extraordinaire Riley Pearce has delivered his first album, The Water & The Rough.

The Perth-based songwriter accidentally learned guitar left-handed by mirroring his idols on TV, and has since had his own music featured on the huge US TV shows Shameless and Shadowhunters.

On The Water & The Rough, Riley Pearce injects personality in a poetic brand of alt-folk, capturing the moment each song was written, as great songwriters do.

In the age of the single, it can be difficult to come across a great album, but that’s the exact charm of The Water & The Rough. The record is an extremely well-put-together body of work that simply makes sense from start to finish.

But even in a brilliant album, there will always be tracks that stand out, and such is the case with 8 Hour Drive, Keep Moving, and Furniture.

Riley recently moved into a home on the southwest coast of Australia, and wanted the sounds of the environment around him to slip into his music.

So if you keep an ear out, you might even hear creaking floorboards, the gravel driveway that leads to the house, and a fire crackling, amongst other sounds.

The Water & The Rough is out now on all streaming platforms. Get a taste for the album below.