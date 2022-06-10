Twelve Years On Dark Horse Comics Publishes Second Edition Of ‘Shinjuku’

Get to know ‘Shinjuku’ all over again, in this new edition by Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse Comics presents the second edition of Shinjuku, the horror-action book written by film and video director Christopher “mink” Morrison, with art by Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D).

This new edition is set to be published in an oversized, hardcover art book format that will include a soft laminated cover, plus over 100 original paintings by Final Fantasy artist, Yoshitaka Amano!

Detective meets sci-fi as the elite Scout bounty hunter, Daniel Legend leaves the mean streets of LA for the streets of Shinjuku. On the outside, the city of vices, aka Shinjuku, holds all of the bright neon lights and karaoke bars in the Skyscraper District that by all appearances is built for fun. But Daniel Legend sees another side, in search of his missing sister Angela, he discovers a connection of underground pathways, where thieves, murderers, and monsters lurk in the shadows. Three rival yakuza leaders hold control, taking anything and everything they want, but for one mobster lord, Shi, nothing is enough to satisfy him. So he plans an unholy plan to take control over all existence, merging mysticism with Daniels fathers legacy of visionary quantum research.

The Shinjuku Second Edition hardcover will be available at comic stores on September 21, 2022, and in bookstores on October 4, 2022. It is available for pre-order at Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore.