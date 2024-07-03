Tim Ayliffe has crafted a masterful pair of sleuths in his latest novel, The Wrong Man

“The Wrong Man” (Simon & Schuster) slated for release July 3rd, masterfully blends local familiarity with gripping suspense, making it more than just another thriller—it’s a deep dive into the modern anxieties and the messy business of justice and evil.

This isn’t a book you breeze through; it’s the kind of gem that makes you think and reflect on some pretty unsettling truths. Perhaps even more so, because it’s so localised in geography.

Set in Sydney, this novel starts with the death of socialite Tottie Evans. Detective Holly Sutton, representing modern justice, is on the case, her focus on Evans’ mysterious boyfriend—a millionaire with a shadowy past. The setting and plot tackle broader societal issues with real impact, partly due to the role reversals at play—a woman grappling with serious flaws typically reserved for male characters. Ayliffe has captured Sutton’s character so effectively that even this devoted sleuth fan is eager to see more of her in action.

Meanwhile, journalist John Bailey – another perfectly crafted protagonist – still haunted by the ghost of Sharon Dexter, finds an old murder file that links Evans’ death to a decade-old case at the Sydney Club. This connection ties together the personal and the political in a way that’s both intense and compelling.

It takes a while for the main characters to converge, but the pacing is spot-on, building anticipation and keeping the suspense taut.

Ayliffe brings his journalist’s eye for detail to his writing, but his narrative goes beyond straightforward reporting. He paints a vivid picture of Sydney, making the city feel like a character in its own right. The way Sutton and Bailey’s stories intersect isn’t just for drama—it’s a commentary on how detective work and journalism both play a role in uncovering the truth.

The book explores the dark side of the internet, where incel ideologies and misogyny run rampant. It’s a timely reflection on gendered violence, echoing Australia’s grim statistic of one woman killed every four days by male violence. This backdrop makes the novel feel urgent and relevant.

“The Wrong Man” isn’t just a page-turner; it’s a thoughtful look at modern fears and the struggle between good and evil.

Ayliffe doesn’t offer easy answers but instead holds up a mirror to the anxieties of our times.

This novel is definitely worth a read for anyone who loves a good detective mystery and wants a deeper look at the world we live in. Be sure to check out Ayliffe’s “John Bailey” series and The Wrong Man” here before it hits the screens, courtesy of CJZ.