Watch: Ripple Effect Band drop music video for ‘Loving and Caring’

“Loving and Caring” is a touching tribute, sung in both Kune and English, dedicated to band member Tara Rostron’s late sister

Coming straight from the heart of Maningrida in Australia’s remote Arnhem Land, the all-female powerhouse Ripple Effect Band is back with an awesome video for their 2023 single “Loving and Caring.”

Singing in their native languages and weaving stories of culture, land, and community, Ripple Effect Band has become a standout in the First Nations music scene.

Co-directed by Tara, the video (Funded by Bush Music Fund) takes viewers on a journey through Ripple Effect Band’s world. With stunning views of the Kune escarpment and Dhukurrdji coast, combined with dance sequences by Sethlena Olsen of the Maningrida Dance Group, it’s a visual treat.

The video celebrates hope, resilience, and the importance of strong bonds in nurturing future generations.

“We wanted to give people ideas and make them change a bit,” says Tara Rostron. “It’s about staying positive, pushing forward, and talking about your feelings.”

Lead guitarist Jodie Kell adds, “We wanted to celebrate the fact this song was composed, produced, and performed entirely by women.”

The video’s release coincides with a string of live dates across the Northern Territory. Catch Ripple Effect at Maningrida on July 25th, Daminmin Festival on July 27th, Bustard Town on August 1st, and Desert Harmony Festival on August 4th & 5th.