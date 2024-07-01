Indie-Con is back with a killer lineup of local and international speakers

Indie-Con Australia, the country’s premier independent music conference, is back for another year

From July 31st to August 2nd, the Mercury Cinema will be transformed into a hub for all things indie, with a killer lineup of local and international speakers ready to dish the dirt on the ever-evolving music industry.

Industry heavyweights like Lisa Hrseko, boss of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), and Ellie Rumbold, who heads up international operations at the legendary Partisan Records (think Idles, Fontaines D.C.), will join music biz movers and shakers from Asia, Europe, and New Zealand, ready to share their knowledge and experiences with the Aussie music scene.

Across three days, Indie-Con will cram in 18 sessions, with panels and workshops covering everything from how to make a social impact with your music (think Music In Exile and Blak Label Music) to navigating the online minefield (courtesy of the industry lifesavers at Support Act).

Feeling left behind by the Spotify algorithm? There’ll be talks on how to stay ahead of the curve with the folks at Xelon Entertainment and Future Classic.

Check out the full list here.

AI: Friend or Foe?

Ever wondered if that catchy chorus you wrote was actually penned by a piece of rogue AI software? Indie-Con ponders this existential question with a panel featuring experts from APRA and Downtown Music Publishing.

Case Study: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Wanna see how the sausage gets made? Indie-Con will dissect the success story of Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers‘ debut album, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make it in the biz.

MusicSA’s Scouted

The conference proper is just the beginning. Stick around for MusicSA’s Scouted, a showcase for the hottest up-and-coming South Australian bands.