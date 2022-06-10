Fleetwood Mac singer says cocaine and champagne helped her perform

In a recent interview, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie revealed that “cocaine and champagne made me perform better.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, frontwoman and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie, confessed that her “drug of choice” for live performances was cocaine and champagne.

She added, “I didn’t use any other drugs at all. It’s easy for me to say, but I think it made me perform better.”

This revelation came in the midst of her response to a question about the band’s famously-heavy drug intake, to which she stated, “I have to say I’m not guilt-free in that department but Stevie and I were very careful.”

She continued, “the boys used to get provided with cocaine in Heineken bottle tops onstage, but Stevie and I only did the tiny little spoons. I suppose sometimes we got a bit out-there, but we were quite restrained, really. I always took fairly good care of myself. My drug of choice was cocaine and champagne.”

Other hot topics that came up during the interview included her experiences working in a male-dominated music industry during the 60’s, as well as what her favourite musical era of Fleetwood Mac was.

“I would be silly not to say the Stevie [Nicks] and Lindsey [Buckingham] era, because that was pretty sensational, she said.“We had our fights here and there, but there was nothing like the music or the intensity onstage.”

She continued, “in those days there were very few women…I never felt singled out. It just all came very naturally to me.”

In other news, Christine McVie is set to release a collection of works called Songbird (A Solo Collection), featuring never-before-released tunes, on June 24.