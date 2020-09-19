The BBC is releasing over 16,000 sound effects for free download

The BBC have released their incredible library of bizarre and obscure sound effects, all available for free download.

The BBC have opened up their insane archive of over 16,000 sound effects, which you can now download in WAV format free of charge.

The samples are being released under the RemArc license, meaning they can be used for “personal, educational or research purposes“.

Brimming with unbelievably obscure content from the 1920s onwards, the archive covers almost the entirety of the BBC’s existence.

In the archive, you’ll be able to access such samples as; “South American parrot talking and screeching,” “14 month old baby boy, drinking, saying some words,” and “1966 F.A. Cup Final, half-time whistle.”

All samples are tagged and searchable, so you can navigate this bizarre library with ease.

If you’re ever going to dive into the infinite world of sound effects than BBC is probably your most authoritative source too. All downloaded in high quality WAV format, you will have sound effects coming out of your ears.

Even if you aren’t particularly interested in foley or cinema it’s pretty amazing just to have a gander through this amazing collection of sounds and be entertained for days.

Check out the full archive here.