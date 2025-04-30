Agatha Christie ‘Returns’ to Teach Writing in AI-Powered BBC Masterclass

Aspiring crime writers can now learn from the queen of mystery herself—sort of!

The BBC has harnessed AI to create an online writing course “taught” by Agatha Christie, using restored audio, licensed images, and cutting-edge tech to bring her voice back to life.

The videos, available on BBC Maestro, will share Christie’s expert tips on plot twists, suspense, and story structure—all drawn from her own writings and interviews, curated by top scholars.

The project blends performance and AI for an eerily authentic experience.

Actor Vivien Keene studied Christie’s mannerisms to portray her, while AI reconstructed her voice.

Though some may question the ethics, Christie’s great-grandson insists it’s a respectful tribute, calling it “her words, not AI’s.”

Whether you’re a budding writer or a Christie fan, this is one masterclass you won’t want to miss!