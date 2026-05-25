Robert Fripp still confused why hospital shaved his balls during heart attack treatment

A heart saved, a mystery unsolved.

King Crimson guitar legend Robert Fripp has made a remarkable recovery since last year’s heart attack, deadlifting 120 kilograms, bench pressing 75, and even returning to the stage in Italy.

But one bizarre question still haunts him: why did hospital staff shave his balls?

“You’re concerned with my heart, fine. What are you doing shaving my balls?” the 80-year-old musician recalled in a vlog with his wife, Toyah Willcox, who laughed beside him.

In a new interview with Uncut, Fripp said the mystery remains unsolved. “The man shaving my balls didn’t tell me,” he explained.

To make matters more absurd, very few staff spoke English, leading to moments like Fripp dropping his trousers for a matronly nurse who was simply asking what he wanted for lunch.

Willcox suggested the shave might have been a pre-surgery hygiene measure, but no official reason was ever given.

Fripp survived the heart attack. The mystery of the shaved balls may live forever.