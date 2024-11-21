Interview: WILD AVENUE on the release of their debut single, ‘Waiting’

WILD AVENUE is emerging straight from the heart of Sydney’s streets, delivering their latest single, ‘Waiting,’ a striking blend of pop and R&B

Adrienne Torres and Sarah Lolohea are the artists that make up WILD AVENUE, the dynamic pop duo whose debut single is as catchy as it is courageous.

With roots deeply embedded in Filipino and Tongan culture, their connection is built on years of friendship, musical synergy, and a shared creative vision.

‘Waiting’ marks the beginning of what is sure to be a fast rise for WILD AVENUE, whose fearless and innovative sound is bound to make waves.

Torres and Lolohea’s undeniable chemistry shines in ‘Waiting.’ The track is buttery smooth, with a rhythm and flow not unlike the works of Wafia and Mahalia.

Their vocals are soft, smooth and powerful, and deliver an unapologetic tale of having self-worth in the turbulence of the modern day dating world.

The R&B influence is strong, with a good beat and soulful feeling infused into their classic pop sound providing “Waiting” with this vibey blend of thoughtfulness and groove.

Following the release, WILD AVENUE sat down to chat with Happy about ‘Waiting,’ their creative journey, and what lies ahead for the rising duo.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

WILD AVENUE: Busy doing some press today! We’re so excited to finally share our debut song with the world – it’s been a long time coming and we can’t believe people finally get to hear it!

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

WILD AVENUE: We’re based in the South-West of Sydney, where culture is everywhere and always celebrated. It’s a constant source of inspiration for us.

Adrienne: I live surrounded by a lot of greenery and farmland – it’s such a peaceful blessing to have that kind of escape from the busy city.

Sarah: Our areas are also evolving quickly with new developments, which keeps things exciting. Living somewhere that’s always growing feels like it matches who we are—we’re always evolving, too.

HAPPY: What inspired ‘Waiting’, and how does it connect to your personal journey?

WILD AVENUE: “Waiting” came from a creative rut. We wanted to write something honest, something we could strongly resonate with which for both of us was our experiences with past situationships in the modern dating world.

Throughout our friendship, we bonded over realising we’ve always held higher standards in dating, surrounded by a culture that often rewards detachment and casual connections.

We’ve both experienced unrequited love and those moments of chasing after people we knew weren’t right for us.

There can be a constant battle between self-respect and desire, where emotions completely take over your better judgement.

And love can be embarrassing—we’ve had times when we’ve willingly acted a little ridiculous just to feel closer to someone we liked.

“Waiting” is about lowering your standards and acting how society tells you to in dating—nonchalant, aloof— wondering if that’s enough to get what you think you need or if you’re secretly settling because you think it’s the best you’ll get.

HAPPY: Your friendship dates back to high school. How has growing up together shaped the way you make music?

WILD AVENUE: Our friendship dates back to Year 7, and from the start, we were singing together—doing class performances and harmonising for fun.

In Year 8, we took a songwriting class and wrote our first song in a day—a pop ballad about our friend’s heartbreak.

That moment changed everything for us; we knew we had something special, and we’ve been writing together ever since.

Going to Newtown High School of the Performing Arts expanded our creative horizons.

We were surrounded by all kinds of genres—alternative, reggae, blues, classical—which pushed us to experiment our pop/rnb sound with different influences.

It opened our minds to creating music that wasn’t confined to one style, and we learned to trust our instincts and think outside the box.

Over the past 10 years, growing up together has strengthened our bond and creative connection.

As we’ve transitioned from tweens to twenties, we’ve gained clarity on who we are as WILD AVENUE and how we want to tell our story.

It’s made our process effortless, and we’re excited to continue evolving both musically and personally.

HAPPY: Filipino and Tongan cultures are central to your identity—how do these roots influence your creativity and sound?

Adrienne: Music has always been at the heart of my life. There wasn’t a musical I didn’t watch or an album we didn’t have.

Growing up, my family was incredibly musical and creative and that environment shaped my understanding of what music could do—how it could connect, heal, and express things words alone can’t.

I was deeply influenced by Filipino artists like Kitchie Nadal, Eraserheads and Side A, whose mix of rock and emotion resonated with me, and Regine Velasquez, whose powerful ballads captured raw, honest feelings.

I’d learn their songs and perform them for my family, and that’s where my love for songwriting began.

Filipino music is so rich with themes of love, longing, and deep emotion, and that foundation guides the way I write today.

Family parties were filled with karaoke, and singing with my grandma in the church choir—those experiences showed me that music isn’t just a form of expression, it’s a way of bringing people together.

I want my music to do the same: connect people and make them feel something real, just as the songs I grew up with did for me.

Sarah: Growing up in a culture where music is so prevalent has had a huge influence in the way I view it. Music, family and faith represent very strong values in my culture.

I come from a long history of musicians and would constantly sing with family in churches and at family events. From there, I learned to pick up harmonies, unique melodies and arrangements that they would teach me.

This has influenced the way I write my own melodies in the group by encouraging me to think bigger and to get more creative. Singing with family always reminds me of where I come from and where the love for music first began.

Music in church also inspired me greatly. I was exposed to many styles of music such as gospel, rnb, country and traditional Tongan/ Island music.

Watching people walk in and out of church every week being positively transformed by the music and its message really etched into me a desire to use my gift of singing to generate a similar feeling.

The music from my culture inspires me to write and sing from the heart.

When writing my own music, I constantly remind myself of this in order to write authentically and to always keep myself grounded with messages in my songs that don’t go void, but speak life into people.

HAPPY: The name WILD AVENUE feels bold and full of adventure. What does it mean to you, and how does it reflect your mission as artists?

WILD AVENUE represents a journey down an untamed path, full of unknown and endless possibilities.

When we first decided to pursue music, it came with a lot of fear and uncertainty—taking that leap into something unconventional was so daunting.

But the name embodies that courage to venture into the unknown and the excitement that comes with embracing life’s unpredictability.

Our music is a reflection of that journey, from when we were 12 to now at 23, capturing the ups, downs, and everything in between.

Ultimately, we want our music to connect with people—resonating with our story, our friendship, our hard work, and the authenticity behind it all.

This is just the beginning, and we hope our journey inspires others to trust their own path and take that first step, no matter where it leads.

HAPPY: Sydney is a vibrant, diverse city. How has its energy and music scene influenced your music?

WILD AVENUE: Sydney’s music scene has been a huge source of inspiration for us.

There’s an undeniable energy in the city, with so many talented artists pushing boundaries and staying true to their own creative voices.

We’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with incredible people who, despite the challenges, create with passion and fearlessness.

What stands out most to us is the diversity of stories and sounds in Sydney.

There’s so much talent here that deserves to be heard on a larger stage.

We’re grateful to be part of this vibrant community, learning from the artists around us and taking their lessons in work ethic and creativity with us on our journey.

HAPPY: Breaking into the music industry is no small feat. What’s been your biggest challenge so far, and how have you overcome it?

WILD AVENUE: Breaking into the music industry has definitely come with its challenges.

As independent artists from humble upbringings, we’ve always had to carve our own path.

We’ve had our fair share of rejection for sure—people not seeing our vision or doubting our potential—but we’ve never let that stop us.

We’ve learned that taking control of our journey is the best way forward. It’s given us the freedom to maintain full creative control and set our own pace.

We know our vision, we know our potential, and we’re confident in what we bring to the table.

We’re driven, passionate, and fully aware of the impact we’re capable of.

We’re excited for what’s ahead and the chance to collaborate with people who share our vision, pushing boundaries and continuing to grow as artists.

HAPPY: What’s something people might not know about how you got started or your creative process?

WILD AVENUE: WILD AVENUE actually started as a four-member girl group.

From the very beginning, the two of us were the driving force behind the creative side—writing, organising, and setting the direction for everything.

We were the Lennon and McCartney of the group, without even realising it. We were inspired by groups like Little Mix and Fifth Harmony, dreaming of creating something just as impactful.

Over time, it became clear that the magic really happened when it was just the two of us.

The decision wasn’t easy, but we truly felt it was the right step to honour the music and the vision we wanted to create.

Taking that step has led to WILD AVENUE becoming something even better than we could’ve imagined.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

WILD AVENUE: Definitely more music. The response to Waiting has been amazing, and it’s helped us understand the direction we want to keep going in.

We’re all about creating emotional bangers and we’ve got plenty more coming your way.

We’re also looking to expand and connect with more music friends, especially internationally, to keep growing and exploring new sounds.

Stay tuned, we’re just getting started!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

Adrienne: Simple moments make me the happiest—spending time with my dog Nudie, being surrounded by my loving family and friends and enjoying good music, inspiring films, and great food. It’s the little things that make life so special.

Sarah:There’s so much to be happy about. The personal goals I’ve set for myself this year are completing themselves, I have such incredible company around me and I’m currently obsessed with editing mini vlogs of my family and friends – it actually makes really good content.

Listen to ‘Waiting’ below: