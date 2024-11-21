MJ Lenderman & The Wind gear up to headline at The Sydney Opera House

MJ Lenderman & The Wind announce their debut Australia and New Zealand tour slated for March 2025

Hot off the heels of a sold-out North American tour and a Tonight Show debut that lit up late-night TV, MJ Lenderman & The Wind are heading Down Under.

The North Carolina indie wunderkind has announced a March 2025 tour of Australia and New Zealand, including a career-defining headline show at the Sydney Opera House on March 25th.

To mark the occasion, Lenderman has unveiled a surreal and striking new video for Manning Fireworks standout “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In”. Directed by Chuck Shreve and Angel James, the video reimagines Toy Story 2 through a glitchy, melancholic lens.

Following its release earlier this year, Manning Fireworks has been hailed as one of 2024’s standout albums. NPR Music calls Lenderman “a bright young star in the indie rock firmament,” while Vulture placed his song “She’s Leaving You” among their Best Songs of 2024 So Far, praising his raw, Crazy Horse-inspired guitar work.

Described by the New York Times as “melancholy wrapped in warmth,” Lenderman’s latest album is a masterclass in balancing humor, heartbreak, and piercingly relatable storytelling, paired with his signature rusted-wire guitar solos.

Catch MJ Lenderman & The Wind live in March 2025. Tickets go on sale here Friday, November 22 at 9am AEDT.