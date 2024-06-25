MJ Lenderman announces new album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ drops video for lead single

MJ Lenderman delivers his signature mix of heartfelt, wry, and utterly addictive southern rock

With a string of recent releases and a standout contribution on Waxahatchee’s critically acclaimed album Tigers Blood, MJ Lenderman is making a serious dent in the indie music scene.

And if you are as obsessed with “Right Back To It” as we are, then our words are not wasted on you. Now, the North Carolina-based singer-songwriter and guitarist is gearing up for his next big release: Manning Fireworks, set to drop on September 6th via ANTI-.

Following the success of his live album And the Wind (Live and Loose!) and the 2022 breakthrough Boat Songs, Lenderman’s latest is set to make him a household name.

The album’s lead single, “She’s Leaving You,” is already out, accompanied by a video directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum. The song tells the story of a middle-aged man dealing with a midlife crisis, turning it into a relatable anthem for anyone feeling life’s pressures.

Lenderman’s easygoing and relatable songwriting has earned him plenty of praise. Stereogum says he’s “knockin’ on rock stardom’s door,” while GQ highlights the charm of his music, likening it to a friend sharing stories on a porch. The Guardian notes his distinctive southern rock influence, with lyrics that are both sincere and sardonic.

Starting his musical journey in Asheville, North Carolina, Lenderman balanced working at an ice cream shop with self-booked tours. His breakthrough came with Boat Songs, an album full of humor and heartfelt guitar solos. Recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios, Manning Fireworks showcases his growth as an artist, with Lenderman playing nearly every instrument himself.

Check out the video for “She’s Leaving You” and mark your calendars for the release of Manning Fireworks on September 6th.

Manning Fireworks Tracklist

1. Manning Fireworks

2. Joker Lips

3. Rudolph

4. Wristwatch

5. She’s Leaving You

6. Rip Torn

7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In

8. On My Knees

9. Bark At The Moon