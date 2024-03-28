WATCH: Waxahatchee ft. MJ Lenderman ‘Right Back To It’ Live on Stephen Colbert

Wrap your eyes and ears around this gem of a performance by Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman

Waxahatchee’s ‘Right Back To It,’ a standout track from the recently released ‘Tigers Blood,’ has all but dominated Happy’s playlist of late.

Thankfully, Stephen Colbert offered a chance to see it performed live last night.

Waxahatchee, the critically-acclaimed indie rock project of Katie Crutchfield, brought her signature brand of raw emotion to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Tuesday, March 26th).

Joined by rising star MJ Lenderman, Crutchfield delivered a powerful performance of her new single, ‘Right Back To It.’

The song, the lead single off Waxahatchee’s recently released album ‘Tigers Blood,’ is a potent dose of indie rock energy.

Crutchfield’s vocals soar over a driving rhythm section, perfectly capturing the song’s themes of resilience and perseverance. Lenderman’s presence was a total vibe, adding another layer of depth to the performance, his harmonies blending seamlessly with Crutchfield’s.

The Colbert stage provided a fitting platform for Waxahatchee’s brand of alt country rock. The performance was both intimate and electrifying, leaving viewers wanting more.

‘Right Back To It’ serves as a strong introduction to Waxahatchee’s new album, showcasing the artist’s growth and continued ability to deliver compelling music.

For fans who missed the performance, a video of ‘Right Back To It’ from The Late Show is available online [YouTube]. ‘Tigers Blood’ is also out now on ANTI- records.