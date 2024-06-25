Trailblazer Kobie Dee announces ‘Chapter 26,’ a work of transformation & empowerment

Chapter 26 captures Kobie Dee’s journey of self-discovery and resilience, reflecting his vision and legacy

Gomeroi artist Kobie Dee announces the release of his highly anticipated EP, Chapter 26, set to drop on July 26th.

This eight-track collection marks Kobie’s transformation – from young man to father, rapper to artist, and role model to leader.

Each song offers a raw and intimate look into overcoming self-doubt and building unshakeable confidence, inspiring listeners to pursue their own aspirations.

Produced by Jayteehazard and featuring guest appearances by Oddisee, Stan Walker, Miss Kaninna, and Zia Jade, the EP includes previously released singles “Warriors & Storytellers,” “Statistic,” and “Father’s Eyes” featuring Stan Walker.

Reflecting on his creative process, Kobie says, “Chapter 26 is a journey through my life, from being a young Blak man in Australia, to becoming a father and navigating fatherhood from a place of having an absent father myself. To then meeting my fiance and having my second child, starting to grow my family, then navigating my way through my career at this point in time and being conscious of the time that I have right now and how I’m going to use it.

All of the stories I share can be traced right back to my area [Bidjigal Land in South East Sydney], a place that holds some of my biggest lessons and some of my best memories. I want listeners to be educated on the subjects I’m talking about and to start discussions. I want people to feel inspired and motivated to overcome any situation they face in life at whatever chapter they’re in.”

The lead single “Warriors & Storytellers” has already garnered national attention, featuring on rage’s Feature Video and receiving airplay on triple j. It reached #30 on the Shazam charts after being featured in both the AFL and NRL’s Indigenous Round.

This success follows January’s single “Statistic,” released as Kobie’s music surpassed 80 million global streams, earning him his first Gold certification for the 2019 hit “Jody.”

Beyond the studio, Kobie is a force for positive change. He recently performed at the UK’s Great Escape Festival and is gearing up for the opening of his new recording studio in Lexington Place.

Earlier this year, he curated the successful South East Block Party, a community event supporting disadvantaged youth.

Kobie’s music addresses critical issues impacting Aboriginal communities. Tracks like “Statistic” showcase his commitment to social justice.

His storytelling extends beyond music, with appearances on the Take Flight podcast and Sky Session. This year, he was nominated for NIMA’s Artist of the Year Award and performed at the ceremony.

Recognized as a trailblazer by GQ Magazine, he has graced prestigious stages like SXSW Sydney, Vivid Sydney, and the Powerhouse Museum’s Powerhouse Late x Re-Right initiative.

Following his critically acclaimed 2021 debut EP, Gratitude Over Pity, Kobie Dee continues to connect with audiences through his effortless flow and impactful storytelling. His electrifying performances at Yabun Festival, Yo MTV Raps, and his successful Gomeroi Nation tour in 2022 cemented his place as a rising star.

Check out the track list:

1. Statistic

2. Father’s Eyes feat. Stan Walker

3. Father’s Eyes Interlude

4. Lifetime feat. Miss Kaninna

5. Ride For Me feat. Zia Jade

6. Time feat. Oddisee

7. Warriors & Storytellers

8. Reflection Freestyle