BIGSOUND 2024 announces first artist lineup: Keli Holiday, Y.O.G.A, Sly Withers, Alex the Astronaut, and more

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

The lineup at BIGSOUND is better than ever, stacked with a couple of big names, alongside the best of the nations up and coming

BIGSOUND 2024 is gearing up to take over Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from September 3-6, and the first wave of artists has just been announced.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of solo debuts from Peking Duk’s Keli Holiday andY.O.G.A, alongside performances from Alex the Astronaut, dust, Sly Withers, and many more.

Reuben styles Y.O.G.A peking duk

Selected from over 1,200 applications, the initial 70 names were chosen by BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne. “We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year,” they said. “It’s a privilege to program such an incredible lineup.”

BIGSOUND, now in its 23rd year, has a history of showcasing future stars like Rufus du Sol, Tash Sultana, and Tones and I. This year’s lineup continues that tradition with artists from all over Australia and beyond. Highlights include The Belair Lip Bombs, fresh from their European tour, ARIA-charting Rowena Wise, and post-punk outfit dust, who recently supported Interpol and Bloc Party.

The festival will also feature a strong representation of First Nations talent, including Maanyung, Ray Dimakarri Dixon, and Kiwat Kennell. Additionally, New Zealand acts like NO CIGAR and DARTZ will be joining the festivities.

Check out the full line up below:

BIGSOUND offers affordable ticket options, with $25 one-night passes for music lovers under 25 and $75 three-night passes available until July 31. Tickets go on sale at 9 AM on Tuesday, June 25.

For more info head to BIGSOUND.

