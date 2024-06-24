BIGSOUND 2024 announces first artist lineup: Keli Holiday, Y.O.G.A, Sly Withers, Alex the Astronaut, and more

The lineup at BIGSOUND is better than ever, stacked with a couple of big names, alongside the best of the nations up and coming

BIGSOUND 2024 is gearing up to take over Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from September 3-6, and the first wave of artists has just been announced.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of solo debuts from Peking Duk’s Keli Holiday andY.O.G.A, alongside performances from Alex the Astronaut, dust, Sly Withers, and many more.

Selected from over 1,200 applications, the initial 70 names were chosen by BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne. “We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year,” they said. “It’s a privilege to program such an incredible lineup.”

BIGSOUND, now in its 23rd year, has a history of showcasing future stars like Rufus du Sol, Tash Sultana, and Tones and I. This year’s lineup continues that tradition with artists from all over Australia and beyond. Highlights include The Belair Lip Bombs, fresh from their European tour, ARIA-charting Rowena Wise, and post-punk outfit dust, who recently supported Interpol and Bloc Party.

The festival will also feature a strong representation of First Nations talent, including Maanyung, Ray Dimakarri Dixon, and Kiwat Kennell. Additionally, New Zealand acts like NO CIGAR and DARTZ will be joining the festivities.

Check out the full line up below:

AKA Lui

Alex the Astronaut

Austin Mackay

Belle Haven

breathe.

Cap Carter

Charlie Pittman

Charlotte Le Lievre

Cooper Smith

DARTZ

Dear Seattle

Dick Move

DoloRRes

dust

Erik Sanders

Flow Kobra

Fool Nelson

FRIDAY*

Front Row

Garage Sale

Georgia Mooney

Gretta Ray

Hellcat Speedracer

Homegrown Trio

Hudson Rose

ISHAN

Jerome Blazé

Juice Webster

Julian Munyard

JUNO

Keli Holiday

Kiwat Kennell

Lotte Gallagher

LUPO.THEBOY

Maanyung Mac The Knife MARVELL Matahara Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields Mau Power Medhanit MUDRAT NO CIGAR Noah Dillon Paige Park RD PEPTALK Playlunch Prink R.em.edy Ray Dimakarri Dixon Reiki Ruawai Rowena Wise SAME PAINS Sesame Girl Sex Mask Sly Withers Sonic Reducer Squid the Kid Stand Atlantic Stocker sunbleached The Belair Lip Bombs The Velvet club This New Light total tommy Vetta Borne Vinnie Brigante Wade Forster Y.O.G.A.

BIGSOUND offers affordable ticket options, with $25 one-night passes for music lovers under 25 and $75 three-night passes available until July 31. Tickets go on sale at 9 AM on Tuesday, June 25.

For more info head to BIGSOUND.