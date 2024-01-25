Listen to Kobie Dee’s incisive new single ‘Statistic’

Kobie Dee lays bare the harsh realities of his heritage on powerful new single, Statistic.

Kobie Dee has returned with a message on Statistic, an incisive new single out today (January 26). The powerful track sees the Gomeroi rapper deliver searing bars with bravado, continuing his proven track record as a masterful storyteller.

Atop sparse piano keys, Kobie Dee delivers harsh realities about the state of Indigenous affairs in so-called Australia.

Ruminating on shocking statistics around the disadvantages Aboriginal people face, the rapper candidly reminds listeners of the shorter life expectancies, higher rates of suicide and deaths in custody that First Nations people across the country.

It’s a poignant message, delivered aptly on Invasion Day, that showcases Kobie Dee’s proven ability to make music with a message.

Tracing him from moments of despair to triumph in his pride for the oldest living culture on Earth, Statistic stands as an exercise in music’s transformation power.

Speaking of Statistic in a press statement, Kobie Dee said the “track is a reflection of the systemic racism and intergenerational trauma that affects our mob to this day.”

He continued: “Statistic is also my way to speak on the facts of our people, where we come from, and our strength in our resistance.”

The single — Kobie Dee’s first of 2024 — is accompanied by an official lyrical video, the visuals for which were created in collaboration with Indigenous Central Australia artist, Oumoula McKenzie.

Statistic adds to Kobie Dee’s already illustrious efforts in enriching Indigenous communities, having hosted three Block Party events with Weave Youth & Community Services in his hometown of Maroubra.

Elsewhere, Dee shared his much-acclaimed debut EP Gratitude Over Pity in 2021, and enlisted Stan Walker for his 2023 single Father’s Eyes.

Last year, Dee appeared on festival bills like the inaugural editions of SXSW Sydney, Vivid Sydney and Brunswick Music Festival.

Listen to Kobie Dee’s powerful new single Statistic below.