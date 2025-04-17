The long weekend’s here – these are the Aussie releases we are digging right now

The Aussie long weekend is locked and loaded with fresh local drops that demand your ears—from raging noise-rock comebacks to shimmering alt-pop gems

This week sees the return of Naarm legends BATPISS with their first full-length in nearly a decade, while Private Function unleash punk absurdity in hug form.

Folk Bitch Trio, Djanaba, Fool Nelson and more offer raw, emotional punches, while Cardboard Cutouts tease their debut LP with a raucous new single.

Whether you’re sinking tinnies in the sun or spiralling into your feelings, there’s a track here to soundtrack the chaos. Let’s dive into the best of the bunch.

Folk Bitch Trio – ‘The Actor’

Naarm’s Folk Bitch Trio return with ‘The Actor’, a lush, gutsy ballad that balances heartache with wit. Their radiant harmonies, sharp storytelling and fearless genre subversion shine through. It’s confessional, cheeky, devastating—and a fitting way to celebrate their new signing to Jagjaguwar. Folk just got fiercely more interesting.

Private Function – ‘Koala’



Private Function are back on their BS with ‘Koala’, the first slice from their incoming 19-track chaos bomb ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. It’s catchy, chaotic, a little bit sweet, and entirely cooked—in true PF fashion. Hug your mates and scream the lyrics. This is punk rock with a wink and a death grip.

Fool Nelson – ‘Bad Dreams’



WA trio Fool Nelson take indie-rock for a bittersweet spin with ‘Bad Dreams’—a rousing, reverb-soaked anthem about anxiety and the silver linings that keep us hanging on. Soaring melodies and sun-splashed guitars collide with earnest grit. This one’s tailor-made for windows-down drives and emotional pep talks in the mirror.

Sonic Reducer – ‘NEEDLES’



Raw and wired, Sonic Reducer’s ‘NEEDLES’ is a jagged love letter to punk lineage. Gritty guitars and gut-punch lyricism pay tribute to formative sounds while carving out something strikingly new. With an EP incoming and a Naarm party series brewing, this band’s messy energy feels thrillingly urgent.

Tyne-James Organ – ‘Worth My Time’



A slick turn for Tyne-James Organ, ‘Worth My Time’ dances between heartache and disco-light optimism. Produced by Chris Collins, the single swaps introspection for groove, filtering life’s relational reckonings through funk-tinged drums and soulful vocals. It’s a stylish, vulnerable evolution—and a glimpse into what’s coming on his next LP.

Paulina & Tom Thum

After racking up millions of eyeballs and ears with their breakout collab ‘Focus on Me’, Paulina and world-renowned beatboxer/producer Tom Thum are back with ‘Jaded’—a swaggering, punchy anthem soaked in playful vengeance and percussive weirdness. Built from a wild palette of beer cans, lighters and whatever else was lying around, ‘Jaded’ is a flex in inventive sound design, showcasing the duo’s off-kilter chemistry.

Djanaba – ‘Broke Back Bitch’



‘Broke Back Bitch’ sees Djanaba in total command, marrying brutal honesty with dreamy, alt-pop textures. Vulnerability simmers beneath the sass, tackling the self-destructive spiral of internalised doubt. It’s powerful, poetic, and completely her own lane. Djanaba isn’t just ascending—she’s levelling up with sharp truth and even sharper hooks.

Colleen Ave – ‘The Way I Feel’



Colleen Ave brings synthy shine to surfy indie rock on ‘The Way I Feel’— a crisp, polished single dripping with feel-good energy and melodic charm. It’s bright, nostalgic, and totally infectious. Brissy locals can catch it live at The Bearded Lady on April 25. Expect a sweaty, synth-soaked singalong.

Luke Bricolage – ‘Pins and Needles’



At just 19, Sydney’s Luke Bricolage delivers a dreamy slice of bedroom pop with ‘Pins and Needles’. Lo-fi grooves, slinky guitars and hushed vocals float through the emotional haze of moving cities. Vulnerable yet vibey, this track is the sound of late-night trains, new beginnings, and cautious hope.

BATPISS – ‘There’s A Place In My Mind Where We All Burn Alive’



BATPISS are back, baby—and louder than ever. Their first album since 2017’s cult classic Rest In Piss, this new noise-rock rager is pure end-times energy. From the title down, it’s furious, feral, and fiercely cathartic. Melbourne’s filthiest sons have returned to melt faces and minds alike.

Cardboard Cutouts – ‘Steer’



Toowoomba’s finest, Cardboard Cutouts, get deep with ‘Steer’—an emotionally searing alt-rock cut from their upcoming debut Politics and Footy Tips. It’s big, bold, and brutally honest—exploring self-doubt and life’s tipping points with gut-punch vocals and tight riffs. One to watch before they blow up.

Fore More New Music Check out Happy’s Mixtape.