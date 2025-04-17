[gtranslate]
The long weekend's here – these are the Aussie releases we are digging right now

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

The Aussie long weekend is locked and loaded with fresh local drops that demand your ears—from raging noise-rock comebacks to shimmering alt-pop gems

This week sees the return of Naarm legends BATPISS with their first full-length in nearly a decade, while Private Function unleash punk absurdity in hug form.

Folk Bitch Trio, Djanaba, Fool Nelson and more offer raw, emotional punches, while Cardboard Cutouts tease their debut LP with a raucous new single.

Whether you’re sinking tinnies in the sun or spiralling into your feelings, there’s a track here to soundtrack the chaos. Let’s dive into the best of the bunch.

Folk Bitch Trio – ‘The Actor’

Naarm’s Folk Bitch Trio return with ‘The Actor’, a lush, gutsy ballad that balances heartache with wit. Their radiant harmonies, sharp storytelling and fearless genre subversion shine through. It’s confessional, cheeky, devastating—and a fitting way to celebrate their new signing to Jagjaguwar. Folk just got fiercely more interesting.

Private Function – ‘Koala’

Private Function are back on their BS with ‘Koala’, the first slice from their incoming 19-track chaos bomb ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. It’s catchy, chaotic, a little bit sweet, and entirely cooked—in true PF fashion. Hug your mates and scream the lyrics. This is punk rock with a wink and a death grip.

Fool Nelson – ‘Bad Dreams’

WA trio Fool Nelson take indie-rock for a bittersweet spin with ‘Bad Dreams’—a rousing, reverb-soaked anthem about anxiety and the silver linings that keep us hanging on. Soaring melodies and sun-splashed guitars collide with earnest grit. This one’s tailor-made for windows-down drives and emotional pep talks in the mirror.

Sonic Reducer – ‘NEEDLES’

Raw and wired, Sonic Reducer’s ‘NEEDLES’ is a jagged love letter to punk lineage. Gritty guitars and gut-punch lyricism pay tribute to formative sounds while carving out something strikingly new. With an EP incoming and a Naarm party series brewing, this band’s messy energy feels thrillingly urgent.

Tyne-James Organ – ‘Worth My Time’

A slick turn for Tyne-James Organ, ‘Worth My Time’ dances between heartache and disco-light optimism. Produced by Chris Collins, the single swaps introspection for groove, filtering life’s relational reckonings through funk-tinged drums and soulful vocals. It’s a stylish, vulnerable evolution—and a glimpse into what’s coming on his next LP.

Paulina & Tom Thum

After racking up millions of eyeballs and ears with their breakout collab ‘Focus on Me’, Paulina and world-renowned beatboxer/producer Tom Thum are back with ‘Jaded’—a swaggering, punchy anthem soaked in playful vengeance and percussive weirdness. Built from a wild palette of beer cans, lighters and whatever else was lying around, ‘Jaded’ is a flex in inventive sound design, showcasing the duo’s off-kilter chemistry.

Djanaba – ‘Broke Back Bitch’

‘Broke Back Bitch’ sees Djanaba in total command, marrying brutal honesty with dreamy, alt-pop textures. Vulnerability simmers beneath the sass, tackling the self-destructive spiral of internalised doubt. It’s powerful, poetic, and completely her own lane. Djanaba isn’t just ascending—she’s levelling up with sharp truth and even sharper hooks.

Colleen Ave – ‘The Way I Feel’

Colleen Ave brings synthy shine to surfy indie rock on ‘The Way I Feel’— a crisp, polished single dripping with feel-good energy and melodic charm. It’s bright, nostalgic, and totally infectious. Brissy locals can catch it live at The Bearded Lady on April 25. Expect a sweaty, synth-soaked singalong.

Luke Bricolage – ‘Pins and Needles’

At just 19, Sydney’s Luke Bricolage delivers a dreamy slice of bedroom pop with ‘Pins and Needles’. Lo-fi grooves, slinky guitars and hushed vocals float through the emotional haze of moving cities. Vulnerable yet vibey, this track is the sound of late-night trains, new beginnings, and cautious hope.

BATPISS – ‘There’s A Place In My Mind Where We All Burn Alive’

BATPISS are back, baby—and louder than ever. Their first album since 2017’s cult classic Rest In Piss, this new noise-rock rager is pure end-times energy. From the title down, it’s furious, feral, and fiercely cathartic. Melbourne’s filthiest sons have returned to melt faces and minds alike.

Cardboard Cutouts – ‘Steer’

Toowoomba’s finest, Cardboard Cutouts, get deep with ‘Steer’—an emotionally searing alt-rock cut from their upcoming debut Politics and Footy Tips. It’s big, bold, and brutally honest—exploring self-doubt and life’s tipping points with gut-punch vocals and tight riffs. One to watch before they blow up.

