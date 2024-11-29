Perth’s rising indie-rock trio Fool Nelson swung by the Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, serving up a rendition of their latest single, ‘Don’t Feel Right’.

Hot off the back of their EP ‘Falling Apart’, the Boorloo/Perth-based three-piece—made up of two brothers and their best mate—are proving why they’re one of the most exciting acts to watch in the West Australian music scene.

Known for their high-octane live shows and an uncanny knack for crafting earworm anthems, Fool Nelson are cementing themselves as ones to watch.

Their new single, ‘Don’t Feel Right’, tackles the inevitable regrets that come with relationships—whether it’s messing things up with a mate or a romantic partner. Honest, relatable, and hella catchy, it’s got Fool Nelson’s signature indie-rock goodness written all over it.

The band’s momentum doesn’t stop there. They’ve got a prime slot at NYE On The Hill in Victoria and a headlining Aussie tour lined up for late Feb to early March 2025. If you’re not already on the Fool Nelson bandwagon, now’s the time.

