Sydney/Gadigal indie-garage outfit Good Pash dropped by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, giving us a stripped-back take on their latest single, The Reprieve.

Good Pash have taken a step back from their usual high-energy rock with their latest single, The Reprieve.

Showcased in a stripped-back Live From Happy session, the track highlights a more reflective and atmospheric side of the band’s sound.

Anchored by shimmering guitar lines and Anna’s understated yet heartfelt vocals, The Reprieve digs into the difficult dynamics of toxic relationships.

“The song is a nod to those relationships that bring out the worst in you. And even though you’re aware that you’re being an asshole you can’t stop, and it’s hard to tell how much to blame yourself,” explains Anna. “It’s a break from our usual rock style, with a gentle reflective tone that makes bitterness feel beautiful.”

The result is a layered and thoughtful addition to Good Pash’s catalogue, showcasing a different angle to their songwriting while maintaining their knack for honest, relatable storytelling.

Following a successful national tour, Good Pash are keeping the momentum going with the release of their next single, The Henry Miller Library.

The track leans into their trademark Australiana perspective, further solidifying their place as a band with plenty to say and a sound that continues to evolve.

Stay connected to Good Pash via Instagram