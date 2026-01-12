Prism by Aurally Sound brings audio to MIDI without the friction

Aurally Sound refine audio to MIDI conversion with a focus on musical accuracy.

Audio to MIDI tools have been around for a long time, but Prism by Aurally Sound is built with a clear focus on accuracy and musical detail rather than novelty.

It takes recorded audio and translates it into editable MIDI in a way that feels measured and reliable, without turning the process into a technical distraction.

Prism is designed to work with real musical material rather than idealised test signals.

Single note lines, chords and more involved passages can all be analysed, which makes it relevant for guitar parts, piano recordings and layered melodic ideas.

It suits situations where the performance already feels right, but you want the flexibility to reshape notes, voicings or instrumentation after the fact.

The plugin runs as an ARA extension inside your DAW, allowing it to work directly on audio clips without bouncing files or recording into a separate window.

You place it on a section of audio, let it analyse the sound and the MIDI appears alongside the original recording.

That workflow keeps everything close together and helps the process feel like part of writing rather than a separate technical step.

There is also a built in editor for adjusting timing, pitch and note length, which makes it easier to tidy things up or experiment without leaving the plugin.

This is particularly useful when trying out different instruments or approaches while keeping the phrasing of the original take intact.

Prism fits well into workflows where audio and MIDI sit side by side.

It does not try to replace existing tools, but offers a more focused and dependable way to move between performance and sequencing when accuracy matters.

