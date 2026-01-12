Laneway Festival drops final tickets for sold-out Sydney and Melbourne shows

Laneway Festival 2026 is back, and if you missed out on tickets first time around the first time, here’s your last shot.

Following the rapid sell-out of Sydney and Melbourne dates, a tiny batch of final tickets will go on sale Wednesday 14 January from 9am local time – these are the festival’s final production holds, now freed for fans keen to get in.

The 21st birthday edition of Laneway is stacked, led by Chappell Roan, who’s bringing her full-length 90-minute gothic fairytale spectacle to Australia and New Zealand.

She’s joined by a string of Laneway-only exclusives including Wolf Alice, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, and a rare collaborative set from Yung Lean & Bladee.

Brooklyn rockers Geese, fronted by Cameron Winter, will hit the stage alongside favourites Lucy Dacus, Alex G, BENEE, Cavetown, Mt. Joy, and The Dare, while rising stars Malcolm Todd, Oklou, Jensen McRae, Wisp and Gigi Perez round out an already stacked bill.

Homegrown talent Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Blusher, Shady Nasty, The Belair Lip Bombs, Armlock and Djanaba continue Laneway’s legacy of championing the next generation of Australian music.

Tickets are expected to vanish fast. Fans on the official waitlist get first dibs before the general public.

For those outside Sydney and Melbourne, you’re not out of luck, tickets for Auckland, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth remain available.

LANEWAY TICKET INFO

SYDNEY

Waitlist: Wed 14 Jan, 9am–10am

General sale: Wed 14 Jan, 10am

MELBOURNE

Waitlist: Wed 14 Jan, 11am–12pm

General sale: Wed 14 Jan, 12pm

Head here for more info.