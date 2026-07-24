Annie & The Make Believe navigates the tides of change on ‘Out To Sea’

With producer Simon Moro, the singer-songwriter delivers her most honest work yet.

There’s a peculiar loneliness that arrives not in isolation, but in the act of returning.

Annie & The Make Believe captures that dissonance with aching precision on her latest single, ‘Out To Sea,’ a tender, bittersweet meditation on uprooting your life and wondering if you’ve made a catastrophic mistake.

Written in the wake of Annie’s return to Australia after nearly a decade in the UK, ‘Out To Sea’ isn’t a triumphant homecoming anthem. It’s something far more honest: a confession of dislocation.

“I thought coming home would feel easy,” she admits, and that vulnerability permeates every verse.

The track finds her caught between the life she built overseas and the one she’s desperately trying to reconstruct in Melbourne, questioning whether belonging is a place or a feeling, and whether either can be reclaimed.

Musically, Annie & The Make Believe have never sounded more assured.

The single weaves folk melodies with pop hooks and a dusting of alt-country twang, creating a sound that feels both timeless and intimately personal.

Producer Simon Moro (whose work with Vance Joy and Allday speaks for itself) polishes the arrangement without sacrificing its raw emotional core.

The production breathes, allowing space for Annie’s voice to carry the weight of her uncertainty, while the gentle swell of guitars and rhythm section evoke the ebb and flow of tides.

It’s the kind of song that makes you pause mid-listen, struck by a lyric that mirrors your own quiet doubts.

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Since resettling in Melbourne in 2024, Annie has been quietly building momentum, with singles ‘It Got Bad’ and ‘On Repeat’ earning praise for their nostalgic warmth.

Her live presence, supported by bandmates Mel Ricou, Nic Miles, and Ged Gillespie, has become a fixture at venues like The Gasometer Hotel and The Bergy Bandroom, while a recent support slot for Alex Lloyd signals her growing stature.

That stage experience translates into ‘Out To Sea,’ there’s a lived-in quality to the performance, as if she’s singing directly to a room full of fellow drifters.

For anyone navigating the disorienting fog of major life changes, ‘Out To Sea’ is a lifeline. It doesn’t offer easy answers, but it does offer company; a reminder that feeling adrift doesn’t mean you’re lost forever.

Annie & The Make Believe have crafted a quiet anthem for the uncertain, and in doing so, have found their surest footing yet.

‘Out To Sea’ is available on all major streaming platforms, with a headline show at Nighthawks, Melbourne on August 2nd.