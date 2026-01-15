SITRAL Klangfilter W295 taps into classic broadcast EQ character

Korneff Audio translate classic broadcast EQ ideas into a plugin that feels calm, musical and easy to work with.

Korneff Audio have brought the SITRAL Klangfilter W295 into the plugin world, recreating the tone and behaviour of a classic German broadcast equalizer inside a modern software tool.

Rather than leaning on nostalgia alone, the W295 arrives as an EQ plugin that borrows traditional ideas and places them into a modern workflow.

The original W295 units were designed for broadcast environments, where engineers needed equipment that could shape sound quickly and musically without constant adjustment.

Those designs became known for smooth curves and a character that felt present without being aggressive.

The plugin version draws from that approach, offering tonal shaping that feels unique when compared to many modern EQ’s.

What makes the W295 interesting is the range of EQ behaviours it brings together.

Different module styles reflect how the hardware evolved over time, giving you options that lean from gentle tone shaping to more focused midrange work.

Rather than encouraging extreme moves, the controls invite smaller adjustments that add up in a pleasing way.

There is also more happening beneath the surface than simple boosts and cuts.

Subtle saturation and circuit behaviour play a role in how the EQ responds, which can make familiar moves feel slightly richer or more textured.

This tends to suit sources where tone matters as much as balance, such as vocals, guitars and midrange heavy material.

Despite its vintage roots, the SITRAL Klangfilter W295 fits comfortably into modern sessions.

It runs as a standard plugin across common formats and behaves predictably on individual tracks as well as buses.

It feels less like a specialist tool and more like something you can keep within reach and use often.

SITRAL Klangfilter W295 is a reminder that older broadcast designs still have something to offer, especially when they are translated thoughtfully into software that respects both sound and workflow.

