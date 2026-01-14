Vv Pete X UTILITY announce debut EURO VARVIE tour

Vv Pete and UTILITY kick off their debut EURO VARVIE tour, taking VARVIE WORLD to UK and Europe

Australian beatmaker Vv Pete and London’s genre-blurring collective UTILITY are kicking off 2026 with their first international run, taking 2025 mixtape VARVIE WORLD across six-plus cities in the UK and Europe.

London gets the launch at legendary Ormside Projects, with Formant Soundsystem, DJ Plead, and special guest DEELA (Little Simz) – announcement dropping soon.

From there it’s Paris for Brodinski’s Mono City album launch (out 31 Jan, featuring Vv Pete and UTILITY), Berlin’s phone-free CTM Festival, club nights in Glasgow, Brussels, Prague, and more.

Studio sessions and new music are in the works, hinting at bigger things ahead.

EURO VARVIE TOUR:

23 Jan – London / Ormside Projects

29 Jan – Berlin / CTM Festival

30 Jan – Glasgow / Stereo Bar

31 Jan – Paris / Brodinski ‘Mono City’ Album party

4 Feb – Prague / Fuchs 2

6 Feb – Brussels / Kiosk Radio

6 Feb – Brussels / Botanique

Check out NTS Tour Mix Edits w/ Kelman Duran – UTILITY feat. Vv Pete here.

Head to TRACKWORK for more info.