Blake Shelton Live in Las Vegas 2026 Residency Setlist and Set times

Blake Shelton returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his 2026 Vegas residency, with a setlist full of hits and fan-favourite covers.

Blake Shelton is back on the Las Vegas Strip for a second Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with eight shows scheduled across January 2026 — including the 15th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 30th and 31st.

Following a well‑received initial run in early 2025, this latest residency leans into Shelton’s catalogue of No. 1 country hits, recent singles from his For Recreational Use Only album and a few well‑chosen cover moments that nod to his love of classic country.

The shows are straightforward, crowd‑friendly affairs — big on sing‑alongs, grounded in Shelton’s easygoing stage presence, and anchored by the songs that have defined his career.

Expect a mix of radio favourites, deeper cuts and country standards woven throughout a set that keeps things familiar and fun for long‑time fans and first‑timers alike.

Blake Shelton Live in Las Vegas Setlist — 2026 Residency

Pour Me a Drink (Post Malone)

Guy With a Girl

Sangria

All About Tonight

Neon Light

Sure Be Cool If You Did

Stay Country or Die Trying

Nobody But You

Happy Anywhere

Honey Bee

Some Beach

Home

She Wouldn’t Be Gone

Ol’ Red

Austin

Texas

All My Ex’s Live in Texas (George Strait cover)

Mountain Music (Alabama cover)

God’s Country

Hillbilly Bone

Boys ’Round Here

God Gave Me You

Showtimes: All performances start at 8 p.m. local time.

Note: Actual performances vary slightly from night to night, but this selection reflects the set Shelton performed during his first show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and aligns with the mix of hits and covers fans have reported.