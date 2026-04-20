Sick New World 2026 set times are here – here’s how to plan your day

System Of A Down, Korn and Bring Me The Horizon lead a stacked Vegas bill this Saturday
Sick New World 2026 is locked in for this Saturday (April 25) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and the full set times have officially dropped.
It’s a big one – System Of A Down closing, Korn and Bring Me The Horizon in prime slots, and a stacked undercard that leans heavy into metal, industrial and alt nostalgia.
There’s already been a slight reshuffle too, with Better Lovers, KMFDM and Scowl dropping off, replaced by Deafheaven, Showing Teeth and Flatwounds.
If you’re heading in, doors open at 11:00 AM – and you’ll want to pace yourself.
Sick New World is a long day – and the clashes are real.
Purple Stage
11:10 AM – Speed Of Light
12:10 PM – Failure
01:20 PM – P.O.D.
02:35 PM – Mastodon
03:55 PM – AFI
05:45 PM – Marilyn Manson
07:55 PM – Bring Me The Horizon
10:25 PM – System Of A Down
Green Stage
11:40 AM – Violent Vira
12:45 PM – Filter
01:55 PM – Acid Bath
03:15 PM – Cypress Hill
04:45 PM – Knocked Loose
06:50 PM – Evanescence
09:00 PM – Korn
Spiral Stage (highlights)
12:35 PM – Snot
02:55 PM – Kittie
05:15 PM – Coal Chamber
07:50 PM – Ministry
09:30 PM – Danny Elfman
Diablo Stage (highlights)
02:25 PM – Bloodywood
05:55 PM – Deafheaven (replacement)
06:30 PM – Terror x Pain Of Truth (special set)
08:15 PM – Glassjaw
09:25 PM – Underoath
A few sets worth planning around
There’s a couple of moments here that feel genuinely unmissable. The Terror x Pain Of Truth crossover at 6:30 PM on the Diablo Stage is one of the only proper one-off collaborations on the bill. Deafheaven stepping in late could also end up being one of the more talked-about sets of the day.
Elsewhere, the top-end clashes are brutal — Korn at 9:00 PM versus Ministry and Danny Elfman across other stages means you’ll be making some hard calls.
And then there’s the run home: Bring Me The Horizon into System Of A Down on the Purple Stage is about as big a closing stretch as this fest has had.
Pace it right, pick your battles, and accept you won’t see everything at Sick New World — that’s kind of the point.