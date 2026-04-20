Sick New World 2026 set times are here – here’s how to plan your day

System Of A Down, Korn and Bring Me The Horizon lead a stacked Vegas bill this Saturday

Sick New World 2026 is locked in for this Saturday (April 25) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and the full set times have officially dropped.

It’s a big one – System Of A Down closing, Korn and Bring Me The Horizon in prime slots, and a stacked undercard that leans heavy into metal, industrial and alt nostalgia.

There’s already been a slight reshuffle too, with Better Lovers, KMFDM and Scowl dropping off, replaced by Deafheaven, Showing Teeth and Flatwounds.

If you’re heading in, doors open at 11:00 AM – and you’ll want to pace yourself.

Sick New World is a long day – and the clashes are real.

Purple Stage

11:10 AM – Speed Of Light

12:10 PM – Failure

01:20 PM – P.O.D.

02:35 PM – Mastodon

03:55 PM – AFI

05:45 PM – Marilyn Manson

07:55 PM – Bring Me The Horizon

10:25 PM – System Of A Down

Green Stage

11:40 AM – Violent Vira

12:45 PM – Filter

01:55 PM – Acid Bath

03:15 PM – Cypress Hill

04:45 PM – Knocked Loose

06:50 PM – Evanescence

09:00 PM – Korn

Spiral Stage (highlights)

12:35 PM – Snot

02:55 PM – Kittie

05:15 PM – Coal Chamber

07:50 PM – Ministry

09:30 PM – Danny Elfman

Diablo Stage (highlights)

02:25 PM – Bloodywood

05:55 PM – Deafheaven (replacement)

06:30 PM – Terror x Pain Of Truth (special set)

08:15 PM – Glassjaw

09:25 PM – Underoath

A few sets worth planning around

There’s a couple of moments here that feel genuinely unmissable. The Terror x Pain Of Truth crossover at 6:30 PM on the Diablo Stage is one of the only proper one-off collaborations on the bill. Deafheaven stepping in late could also end up being one of the more talked-about sets of the day.

Elsewhere, the top-end clashes are brutal — Korn at 9:00 PM versus Ministry and Danny Elfman across other stages means you’ll be making some hard calls.

And then there’s the run home: Bring Me The Horizon into System Of A Down on the Purple Stage is about as big a closing stretch as this fest has had.

Pace it right, pick your battles, and accept you won’t see everything at Sick New World — that’s kind of the point.