Don Schlitz, the songwriter behind ‘The Gambler,’ has died aged 73

One of country’s greatest storytellers leaves behind songs that still feel like life advice.

I’ve had ‘The Gambler’ stuck in my head for the past few days – no real reason, just one of those songs that turns up and hangs around. Then the news came through that Don Schlitz, the guy who wrote it, had passed away.

If you want proof we’re all a bit more connected than we realise, it’s moments like these.

The Nashville songwriter — best known for writing ‘The Gambler,’ made famous by Kenny Rogers – has passed away – April 16, 2026, at the age of 73.

He wrote it at 23, working nights as a computer operator. It drifted for a bit before Rogers picked it up, and from there it became something bigger than country.

“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em…” — you know the rest.

But Schlitz wasn’t a one-song story. He helped shape modern country, writing ‘Forever and Ever,’ ‘Amen’ for Randy Travis, ‘When You Say Nothing’ at All for Keith Whitley (later covered by Ronan Keating), and ‘He Thinks He’ll Keep Her’ for Mary Chapin Carpenter.

He had a knack for clean, direct storytelling – songs that felt simple, but stuck because they were honest.

Despite writing 16 number-one hits, he kept a low profile. In 2022, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry – a quiet nod to how much the genre leans on writers like him.

His passing leaves a gap. But his songs aren’t going anywhere – they’re too embedded for that.

If anything, they’ll keep doing what they’ve always done: turning up at the right time, saying exactly what needs to be said.