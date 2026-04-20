Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving Tour setlist and set times

Here is Olivia Deans full setlist for The Art Of Loving Tour

Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving Tour has officially kicked off in Glasgow this week, and it’s a clear shift into her next era.

The set leans heavily on the new album, with just enough of the fan favourites to keep things grounded.

If you’re heading to any of the UK arena dates across April, May and June, here’s what to expect – from timings to the full setlist she’s running right now.

Set times (UK arena run)

Set times have been pretty consistent across the opening shows, with only minor venue tweaks:

Doors: 6:30 PM

Support act: 7:30 PM – 8:15 PM

Olivia Dean: 8:45 PM – 10:15 PM

Curfew: 11:00 PM

If you’re cutting it fine, aim to be in the room before 8:30 – she’s not messing around with late starts.

UK tour dates & venues

The run covers a handful of major arenas, plus a festival stop:

April 22–23 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

April 25–26 — Co-op Live, Manchester

April 29 – May 2 — The O2 Arena, London

May 24 — BBC Big Weekend, Sunderland

June 11–12 — The O2 Arena, London

Full setlist (from Glasgow, April 22 — expected for all dates)

This is the current Art of Loving tour sequence – tight, album-forward, and pretty locked in:

The Art of Loving (Intro)

Nice To Each Other

Lady Lady

Close Up

So Easy (To Fall In Love)

Let Alone The One You Love

Man I Need

Something Inbetween

Loud

Baby Steps

A Couple Minutes

I’ve Seen It

Messy

UFO

Touching Toes

Be My Own Boyfriend

The Hardest Part

OK Love You Bye

Carmen

Dive (Encore)

What’s changed this tour

If you caught her during the Messy run or earlier shows, a few things stand out:

Album-first approach: She’s basically running through The Art of Loving front-to-back energy-wise

Encore upgrade: ‘Dive’ now closes the night – and it lands properly

Older cuts trimmed: Tracks like ‘Slowly ‘and ‘Crosswords’ have been swapped out for newer, brighter material like ‘Loud’.

It feels less like a mixed set and more like a statement tour.

Worth knowing before you go

If you’re heading to Manchester or London, get there early. Arena security queues have been rough lately, and missing the opener would be a shame – ‘Nice To Each Other’ is a strong way to start.

Also, keep an eye on those London O2 dates. Olivia’s known to bring people out when she’s on home turf – names like Loyle Carner or Jordan Rakei wouldn’t be out of place.

It’s a clean, confident set – less about nostalgia, more about where she’s at right now. And honestly, it suits her.

Full tour dates here.