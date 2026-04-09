Escapism in Overdrive: brightmoon’s ‘First Light’

The LA duo channels 90s shoegaze and domestic catharsis into the year’s most visceral dream-pop single.

For Becca and Billy Mohler of brightmoon, music is a survival mechanism.

Formed in Long Beach, CA, this husband-and-wife duo turned to their shared studio not as a workplace, but as an escape from the chaos of raising a family and maintaining high-profile solo careers (Billy is a Grammy-nominated jazz polymath; Becca is a seasoned bassist and vocalist).

Named after the ethereal magical realm in She-Ra, brightmoon lives up to its nostalgic, escapist promise.

Their sound, a roiling blend of Dream Pop and Shoegaze, fits perfectly on the boutique UK label Noon Records, sitting comfortably next to contemporaries like Sea Lemon and Alvvays, yet carrying a distinctly 90s alt-rock weight.

The single ‘First Light’ is the Rosetta Stone for understanding this project. It was the first song they wrote together for the EP, and it perfectly cements their vision.

The track opens with a dense, filthy guitar riff that feels like walking through mud, only to yield to shimmering, clean arpeggios.

Billy’s production is a masterclass in the “wall of sound,” every guitar is layered to the point of hallucination, making you swear you hear synths where there are none. Beneath the noise, the song is structurally a rich, darkly catchy pop track.

Becca emerges here as a compelling frontwoman. Her vocals float “far away” in the mix, an angelic contrast to the overdriven, Dirty-era Sonic Youth bass prowling underneath.

There is a visceral ache in the lyrics, yet they’re delivered with a dreamy detachment that makes the pain feel like a memory.

The accompanying music video amplifies this tension between isolation and beauty. Bathed in a high contrast spectrum of colour, the video nails the shoegaze vibe of the track; with a fish-eye lens to really top off that “outside-looking-in” theme.

It’s intimate and visually loud. For anyone feeling overextended by daily life, ‘First Light’ is the respite you’ve been waiting for.