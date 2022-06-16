The best LGBTQIA+ books to read during Pride Month

Inclusivity has never been more at the forefront. From memoirs to romances, these stories honor the journeys of LGBTQIA+. To celebrate Pride Month, and to share the love, here are some of our fav authors offering up a damn fine read.

Elias Jahshan– This Arab Is Queer

This ground-first of its kind anthology features the compelling and courageous memoirs of eighteen queer Arab writers – some internationally bestselling, others using pseudonyms. This Arab Is Queer Features essays from Tania Safi, Omar Sakr, and Khalid Abdel-Hadi who join an exceptional collective of talent that explores the challenges of being LGBTQ+ and Arab.

Craig Silvey – Honeybee

Fourteen-year-old Sam Watson steps onto a quiet overpass, and climbs over the rail, at the other end of the same bridge, an old man, Vic, smokes his last cigarette. A friendship is forged that night, one that will go on to save them both. Honeybee is both a heartbreaking and life-affirming story that follows Sam as he takes the courageous journey to find out who he is and to ultimately live the life that he finds within himself.

Jacob Tobia – Sissy, a coming of gender story

Debut memoir form Jacob Tobia (pronouns: they/them) is a gender nonconforming writer, producer, and performer based in Los Angeles. Jacob made television history voicing the nonbinary character of Double Trouble in Netflix’s She-Ra and The Princess of Power. Sissy is at a times heart-wrenching, eye-opening, and humorous memoir about what it’s like to grow up not sure if you’re (a) a boy, (b) a girl, (c) something in between, or (d) all of the above.

Ocean Vuong – On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous follows the story of a young Vietnamese American nicknamed Little Dog, who tries to communicate with his illiterate mother Hong through a series of letters. The story is connected by documents, that shed light on the lives of Little Dog’s grandmother Lan, who had escaped an arranged marriage, to the move, the family makes to Connecticut, where they can barely speak English, where Little Dog is mistreated by his mother for being gay.

Andre Aciman – Call me by your name

André Aciman’s European masterpiece follows the life of Elio Pearlman, a precocious young man, and his romantic relationship that blossoms with Oliver, his father’s Ph.D. student. Set in the mid-’80s, Call Me By Your Name captures the youth, obsession, and consummation of young love, as it blossoms against the backdrop of Northern Italy.

Annie Proulx – Brokeback Mountain and other stories

A beautiful and haunting short story, that follows the difficult and dangerous love affair between two cowboys that survives everything but the world’s ignorance and intolerance. Made into a stunning feature film by Ang Lee, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Akwaeke Emzi – You made a fool of death with your beauty

Akwaeke Emezi brings us the vivid and passionate story of Feyi Adekola. Its been five years since the death of the love of her life, but Feyi is ready to learn how to love again. Prepared to dip her toe in as opposed to jumping in fully, she finds herself on a whirlwind adventure of rooftop parties and being schmoozed by a well-known art curator to be the next big thing. Emzi’s novel explores the beautifully complicated world of possibility and healing, and love a second time around.

