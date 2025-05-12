Margaret Atwood Sounds Alarm on Growing Threats to Free Expression

The power of words in peril: Atwood’s unflinching stand against censorship

At 85, literary legend Margaret Atwood has seen decades of cultural shifts—but never, she says, a time when words felt so endangered.

Accepting the Freedom to Publish Prize at the British Book Awards, The Handmaid’s Tale author warned of rising censorship and political turmoil, comparing today’s climate to the 1930s.

“Words are our earliest human technology,” she declared in a video speech.

“Like water, they can generate tremendous power.”

Atwood, whose dystopian classic remains a frequent target of book bans, highlighted global crackdowns on dissent—from U.S. school boards to authoritarian regimes.

Atwood’s award—shared alongside honourees like Alexei Navalny (posthumously) and Percival Everett—recognises her fearless advocacy.

From Soviet-era samizdat to today’s battles over classroom texts, she’s witnessed repression evolve.

In 2022, she even released an “unburnable” edition of The Handmaid’s Tale as a protest symbol.

“I’ve never been imprisoned,” she quipped, “though that may change if I try entering the U.S. soon.”

With her trademark wit and resolve, Atwood proves the pen remains mightier than ever—even under fire.