Darklands: tap into dystopian soundscapes with Puremagnetik’s new synth

Darklands is a gothamesque virtual synthesiser from the team at Puremagnetik. It’s aimed at creating eerie, textural soundscapes, from ambient to atonal.

Puremagnetik has released Darklands, a synthesiser aimed to create brooding, dark soundscapes.

The audio plugin is available in VST and AU formats for Windows and Mac and is the latest in the company’s monthly Spark series.

Puremagnetik describes Darklands as “part FM synthesizer, part ambience processor and capable of creating anything from chromatic percussion to intense atonal synthesizer canvases”.

It features a range of controls: FM adjusts the amount of frequency modulation and offers the choice between 3 waveforms; Swell controls the BPM sync’d lowpass filter modulation rate; Sub controls the square wave sub-oscillator with -1 and -2 octave selection; Onset/Trail adjusts the attack and release time; the evocatively named Planets controls spatial and stereo imaging.

Darklands also includes Orbit and Darkness. They describe Orbit as a “Carrier index ratio for 2nd and 3rd operators. Unlike a conventional FM synthesizer, this can be variably modified for some interesting overtones and FM artifacts” and Darkness as a “Secondary 4 pole low-pass filter for tonal adjustments“.

If you’re subscribed to Spark, you’ll receive instant access to Darklands, but it can also be purchased as a stand-alone product.

Check out the sounds of Darklands below and find out more on the Puremagnetik website.