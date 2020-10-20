AOC is about to make her Twitch debut with a session of ‘Among Us’

AOC playing Among Us with Pokimane? Yet another ambitious crossover 2020 was not prepared for, but desperately wants.

We know we’ve said it a million times, but 2020 is truly the year of ambitious crossovers. This time, we’ve got a progressive US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) hitting up Twitter to spruik her Twitch debut.

The US Election just got spicier, AOC is trying to get her own Among Us stream going.

The crazy part is, this isn’t even the first time politicians tried to enter the world of gaming. Remember that one time Joe Biden expanded his campaign into the mellow world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Looking at this Twitter post, we reckon that online gaming and politics are about to enter another dance.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

For those who don’t know, Pokimane is part of the OfflineTV house. This band of streamers have made Among Us the bread and butter to their videos, often featuring famous Youtubers such as Pewdiepie or KSI. We wouldn’t be shocked if they invited AOC for one of their nightly sessions to participate.

As one of the most popular politicians in the US, she has certainly grasped the attention of many youths. After all, the internet lost its mind after they realised that she was an avid League of Legends player.

My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Politician, gamer, and soon-to-be streamer. We are most definitely proud and excited to tune into her Among Us stream, whenever that may be. Hopefully she goes easy on the OfflineTV house.