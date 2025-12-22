Now You See Me Live brings cinematic illusion to the Sydney Opera House

Now You See Me Live brings a welcome escape from reality the Sydney Opera House

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a cool magician, who also hangs out with other cool magicians, and can also outsmart everyone in the room, Now You See Me Live is your kind of night.

Inspired by the Now You See Me films – including the latest, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – this stage show takes all the cinematic thrills of the movies and turns them up to eleven.

Picture Mission Impossible–style heists colliding with David Copperfield–level spectacle, served with a wink, a grin, from charming French-Italian con artists you secretly wish you could be, all wrapped up in a whirlwind of wit, daring, and showmanship.

Daring, flashy, ridiculous fun, it’s the kind of show that makes you want to leave the theatre and practice card tricks immediately.

Adam Trent, Enzo Weyne, Andrew Basso, and Gabriella Lester, the real-life Horsemen, bring this world to life with a mix of card tricks, Houdini-style escapes, teleportation stunts, and other illusions that keep you guessing.

Each performer adds their own style and energy, and their skill set is undeniable—these are magicians whose precision, strength, and timing are clearly the result of years of dedication, and it shows in every move.

The Sydney Opera House Concert Hall transforms into a playground of high-tech wizardry, clever visual trickery, and perfectly timed comedy. The pace is relentless, there’s no chance to blink or catch your breath, and honestly, you wouldn’t want to.

Families, this is for you too. The show is recommended for all ages, with 25% off select daytime tickets when buying four, it’s a rare chance for kids and adults to share in a truly cinematic magic experience. Yes, some tricks might fly over tiny heads, but they’ll still be glued to the action.

The performers themselves are effortlessly charming, funny, and impossibly smooth, making even the wildest illusions feel believable.

Some tricks are impossible to describe without spoiling the magic—just keep an eye out for the ‘Light’ trick. Experiencing it live is pure theatre, cinematic spectacle, and adrenaline rolled into one.

You don’t need to have watched the films to enjoy the show, though revisiting them afterwards definitely keeps the magic alive a little longer.

For adults who still love being dazzled, it’s a reminder of why we love magic in the first place. For kids, it’s a proper introduction to wonder. And for everyone else… it’s just a very, very good night out. Life is real, but a little magic goes a very long way.

Sydney Opera House: until Sunday, Jan 4. Touring to QPAC Brisbane (Jan 8–18) and Crown Theatre Perth (Jan 23–Feb 1).

Head here for more.