Djanaba’s Big Slays of 2025

Djanaba runs us through everything that slayed in 2025.

The unstoppable, Queer Bundjalung pop force turned 2025 into a masterclass in fearless creativity.

Culminating in her celebrated debut album Did I Stutter?, a Triple J feature album and NSW Music Prize nominee.

Now, as she commands festival stages from Laneway to Field Day, Djanaba reflects on the personal slays that fuelled her ascent.

From the restorative power of adult colouring books to the communal thrill of listening parties, this is the ethos behind the anthems.

Here, Djanaba goes deep on the moments, big and small, that defined her year and will propel her into 2026.

Adult Colouring Books ✅

Adult colouring books, i’m eating them up. I genuinely cannot explain the joy, of turning off my brain and colouring in. Anything that gives me a chance to stop, and be creative that is purely for me, just can’t be beat!

Digi Cams at Gigs

Bringing back old-school digital cameras to concerts, it’s just a unique way to capture moment, without taking away from a moment. Plus it’s way more nostalgic than phone shots!

Vintage & Local Conscious Purchasing

Shopping vintage and supporting small local businesses is definitely having a moment. It’s not just about buying cool stuff; it’s about supporting artisans, being sustainable, and making more thoughtful choices. It’s literally a win for everyone.

Indigenous Foods: Finger Limes

Purchasing from Indigenous farmers, and companies is genuinely a great way to celebrate Indigenous food culture. Plus, they’re just super cool to add to dishes or cocktails.

Mixing Silver and Gold Jewellery ✅

The whole silver and gold mix is chef’s kiss, l don’t think it ever went out of style, but 2025 l’ve definitely been leaning into. I think theres just a lot more balance especially as someone who doesn’t traditionally suit gold, silver just balances out the whole look.

Listening Parties ✅

Listening parties are the ultimate way to experience new music. Feeling the energy of a fresh album drop while sharing a space with your community. That’s hot, also really an incredible opportunity for fans, and Artists to connect, on a more personal level!

Non-Alcoholic Drinks with Personality ✅

Non-alcoholic drinks that aren’t basic. i’m a big fan of a mocktail Passionfruit Mojito. Just cause l don’t wanna drink, doesn’t mean l don’t wanna have funnn.

Words by Djanaba