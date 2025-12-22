Sumner’s Summer Tote Bag Essentials

Sumner runs us through what they got in the bag.

Summer for us is simple – outside as much as possible. Sun on your skin, salt in your hair, and a daily mission to find the nearest body of water.

We’re based in Tasmania, which (biased, yes) is genuinely one of the best places to spend an Australian summer.

So we’re here to present to you, our Sumner Summer field guide. Make sure you’re prepped with these summer swim essentials:

MUSIC

Plug in, step out and let these tunes soundtrack your walk to your local swimming spot:

CRUZA – SUPA ANXIOUS

CHARTREUSE – FOLD

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD – PLANET

MANSUR BROWN – MISSION

MONA YIM – BABY DRAGON

SUNSCREEN

Hate to sound like your mum with the Slip, Slop, Slap, but looking after your skin is a big, sexy move for 2026. We gotta watch out for that hole in the ozone layer right above Tassie.

A GOOD BOOK

Is there anything more elite than reading a killer book in the sun? No. Hit up your local library or bookshop and swap a bit of Netflix/TikTok time for a proper page-turner.

Here are our Sumner recs: Dusk by Robbie Arnott, Horse by Geraldine Brooks, The Overstory by Richard Powers, or Death of a River Guide by Richard Flanagan. (You’re also welcome to slide into our DMs for more book recs anytime.)



SAN PELLEGRINO

We’ve all done it: two beers in the sun turns into “why do I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus?” Hydrate like you’re trying to win something. Sparkling water, citrus, an unmatched and timeless combo.

We love San Pellegrino tinnies in the sun and we love waking up fresh and hydrated, ready to carpe the summer diem.

SALAD WITH STONE FRUIT

Obscure? Yes. Elite? Also yes. Stone fruit’s fleeting season is a glorious thing to get in on.

If you haven’t had a salad with peaches/nectarines/plums, you simply haven’t lived. Sweet + salty + crunchy = summer religion.

A swim, a beverage, a fresh and nutritious snack is gonna have you feeling unstoppable.

SUMNER TOTE BAG

The essential high beach fashion accessory, a good tote to fill with sand and your essentials. Get some summer aura points and get yourself a Sumner tote to fill here.