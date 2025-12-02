Foo Fighters announce for first-ever Tassie show this summer

Foo Fighters finally give Tassie its stadium-level moment

Foo Fighters are finally making their way to Tasmania, locking in their first Launceston gig for 24 January at UTAS Stadium.

It’s a rare moment for the island, big international rock bands don’t often take the Bass Strait detour, and this one feels long overdue.

They’re bringing Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band along for the ride, plus local psych favourites Spooky Eyes, making the bill feel grounded in Tassie’s own scene rather than just a fly-in stadium moment.

The Guardian once called a similar regional Foos stop “utterly euphoric”, which bodes well for anyone chasing a proper sweaty summer blowout.

Frontier Member presale drops 8 December, 1pm AEDT with a 24-hour window.

General sale follows 10 December, 4pm AEDT.

Your presale code: HZ8171775.

Normal under-15 supervision rules apply, and UTAS Stadium is licensed all ages.

More info/tickets here.