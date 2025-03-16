Nice House’s Hobart Heroes: 5 Bands Redefining Tasmania’s Sound

From post-punk chaos to art-pop elegance, meet the bands shaping Hobart’s vibrant music scene through the eyes of Nice House.

In the heart of Hobart’s thriving music scene lies Nice House—a band that’s equal parts post-punk grit and art-pop charm.

Known for their electrifying energy and razor-sharp wit, Nice House isn’t just making waves with their own music; they’re also the biggest cheerleaders for their local community.

Their passion for Hobart’s creative pulse runs deep, and they’re here to share the love.

Here, Nice House handpicks five of their favourite Hobart bands—artists who are redefining genres, telling unforgettable stories, and keeping the city’s sonic spirit alive.

From garage rock chaos to soul-stirring ballads, these are the sounds of Hobart’s underground renaissance.

208L Containers

208L Containers are the mad scientists of Hobart’s music scene, blending post-punk frenzy with dark, satirical storytelling. Their 2022 LP, A Night At The Mirage, is a wild concept album exploring the misdeeds of an Australian fugitive—complete with official endorsement.

With jagged garage riffs and lyrics that cut like a knife, this band is as hilarious as they are thought-provoking. Their DIY aesthetic, complete with self-timed phone camera photos, only adds to their chaotic charm.

Willow Nischler

Willow Nischler is a force of nature, a young artist whose voice carries the weight of someone twice her age. Her music is a raw, emotional journey, with tracks like I Feel Nothing showcasing her ability to turn vulnerability into art.

Willow’s performances leave audiences spellbound, her powerful vocals and deep lyricism hinting at a star in the making. In Hobart’s music scene, she’s not just a rising talent—she’s a revelation.

Rà Bellatrix

Rà Bellatrix is Hobart’s queen of art-pop chic, blending minimal house, neo-soul, and synth-driven grooves into a sound that’s as stylish as it is addictive. Her track Feel Nuthin’ is a hypnotic masterpiece, a sleek, sultry journey through sound.

With her flair for theatrics and a voice that commands attention, Rà Bellatrix is redefining what it means to be a modern pop artist.

Cathy Diver

Cathy Diver is the poet laureate of Hobart’s music scene, a songwriter whose melodies and lyrics feel like they’ve been plucked from the stars. Her latest LP, Everything’s a Car, is a masterclass in storytelling, weaving intricate narratives and meta-textual references into every note.

With deep ties to Nice House—including collaborations and shared lore—Cathy Diver is more than an artist; she’s a cornerstone of Hobart’s creative community.

Liquid Nails

Liquid Nails are the sonic equivalent of a freight train—relentless, raw, and impossible to ignore. This post-punk trio, led by Trent Thomas’s blistering guitar work, delivers high-energy tracks that hit like a punch to the chest.

With Keith and Dave’s airtight rhythm section, songs like Under Flight Paths are a chaotic yet precise explosion of sound. Don’t let their unassuming looks fool you; Liquid Nails are one of Hobart’s most electrifying live acts.

These five bands are the heartbeat of Hobart’s music scene, each carving out their own unique space in the city’s sonic landscape.

Thanks to Nice House’s unwavering support, their sounds are ready to echo far beyond Tasmania’s shores. Check ’em out!