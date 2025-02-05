Nice House have just released their energetic new single ‘Perfect Design’

New-wave pop sensation Nice House have a bouncy new single out, with a nice little music vid to accompany it

Nice House are a rising pop group out of the lush Tasmanian music scene, with a rising standing in Australian new-wave pop.

Outlining them as one of the acts to watch this year is their incredibly energetic live performances.

These performances have garnered them a reputation of one of the hottest indie-pop prospects coming out of the Australian music scene.

Think of them as your beach-going neighbour, wearing short shorts and high top sneakers as their daily outfits.

They are a self proclaimed “Ten-legged dancing machine,” sure to get you out of your seat and wobbling onto the dancefloor.

The pop outfit rose to popularity with their inclusion in the Tasmanian festival Party In The Paddock, as well as an appearance at the recently deceased MONA FOMA festival.

Since then, they have been on a musical high note.

With last years single release ‘Love Song’ showcasing the bands innate songwriting and musical abilities.

And their new single ‘Perfect Design’ is not far off that mark.

The bands unique creative effort spans everything from; synths, bongos, vocal harmonies, guitar solos, kicking, biting, punching and everything in between.

They are an all encompassing ball of energy pushing the boundary of musical creativity in all the different directions.

But don’t take our word for it, their recent single and upcoming EP also features the work of A. Swayze & The Ghosts frontman, Andrew Swayze.

Starring is something of a producer/mixer role, Andrew is a large part of what the project has eventually become.

Just in case we didn’t mention, they also have an accompanying music video for ‘Perfect Design’, so you can see firsthand exactly what we’re all talking about.

So get out of here and go check out their new single ‘Perfect Design,’ and make sure you keep up to date with everything the pop outfit has to offer here.