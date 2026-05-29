Smoke Ring Days Sing the Story of Ruby and the Joy in the Journey

The unique story of a million bands.

Dreams Run High is a semi-autobiographical song cycle, following fictional protagonist Ruby, a budding singer-songwriter/guitarist, who knows her heart early on, pursues her passion, and makes a life and living on the road, creating, losing and recapturing her identity over the years in the process.

As we follow her musical awakening, we take the journey along with Ruby as she moves from hopeful adolescence to assured adulthood, and from embracing stardom to examining the cost of success to establishing existential equilibrium, sharing her self-discovery about who she is and what she wants and needs from life – and the differences between the two.

Inspired by the band’s own experiences and that of fellow musicians befriended along the way, Dreams is a hopeful, humbling, celebratory and soul-baring narrative on following your muse, making music, and finding belonging in unexpected people and places – and, ultimately, within yourself.

Here’s the narrative of Ruby’s story, as shared by Smoke Ring Days. Please feel free to sing along with her, and us – when we stand together, we’re never alone.

Dreams Run High

Part I: Symphony

My name is Ruby

I stayed home from school today

‘Cause I heard on the radio’s

A guitar giveaway

Just one call

Wins it all

It’s nothing fancy

Free is all we can afford

But it sounds like a symphony

Each time I strum a chord

Makes me feel

That I’m real

Interlude:

At thirteen, I am up in my bedroom

Singing to my cat every night

In my dreams, we are down in the subway

Smokey, pass the hat to the right

Come fifteen, I am so all alone now

Longing to feel whole and alive

Music gives me hope, helps me cope, and

Singing saves my soul; I survive

I wanna learn to play

Like my old neighbor, Sam

A boy who never quite fit in

Until he joined a band

Found his home

Not alone

Ran into Reese last week

Who once went to my school

But he marched to a different drum

And kids can be so cruel

Made a choice

Found their voice

So now we play each day

With four more friends we’ve met

And I think we sound pretty good

Though no one’s heard us yet

Still we try

Dreams run high

Interlude:

At sixteen, I am still in-betweening

Wanting both for care and control

Playing keeps me sane, gives me meaning

If I dare, can this make me whole

Seventeen, we are all so excited

Twenty started slow, then we raged

Twenty-one found our flame had ignited

Welcome to the show – take the stage

Part II: We All Belong

We’re playing around all these cities and towns

And building a following, climbing the bill

We sleep in a van bought online second-hand

And last-minute bookings we’re happy to fill

We’ve signed to a label that’s big around here

Though out in LA no one knows who we are

They say they have faith that the music we make

Will soon find its place and that we will go far

Chorus (band version):

And all that we’ve wanted in our lives from this world

Is to pour out our hearts on a stage in a song

To be here and reach out, and let you know this:

That we’re in this together, and we all belong

‘Cause beauty is skin deep, compassion runs deeper

It warms all it touches straight down to the bone

So show that you care, yeah, and sing along with us

We see you and hear you, and you’re not alone

Our old lead guitarist, he found a new love

And he up and he split for a job on the reg

Our label head’s son is now axe number one

So we get more attention and slightly more bread

We sang and we joked on The Joe Franklin Show

Back on local TV, yeah, we really had fun

The viewer reaction has gained us some traction

And royalty payments that regularly come

Chorus:

We all nearly quit after Jody got holy

And took a hiatus to fast and to pray

But he and his bass are both back in their place

And we’re better than ever now all’s back in play

A couple of records did well in the West

So we’ve moved up at shows to the number two slot

Now, when we appear, people clap and they cheer

As we give them our forty with all that we’ve got

Chorus:

This morning at eight came a call from our agent

To tell us our single’s about to go gold

And we all danced like crazy outside in the car park

Were feeling on fire in spite of the cold

So we’re drinking a toast as we head to the coast

For a headlining show somewhere everyone’s played

Who’d ever have known that the day I stayed home

With my cat and the phone it could turn out this way

Chorus:

Part III: Time Moves On

The years they slip on by, and friends, they come and go

We all say “hey, let’s keep in touch,” though no one does, you know

Here, then gone

Time moves on

When all your dreams come true are not quite what you thought

And what was once so pure and clear’s now something sold and bought

Let it ride

Or turn the tide

The road it rocks and rolls, unfolding out ahead

With every endless mile we ride, it’s you that fills my head

Strong and kind

Was I blind

I left your bed this morning, ‘fore the sky grew light

And I will lie alone this evening, wondering if it might

Be too late

Be my fate

To spend a lifetime chasing ghosts of what we were

And living just for one-night stands on stages that all blur

In my mind

Left behind

My heart returns me to a place both near and far

As I think back to what I felt when I played that guitar

Symphony

All in me

The time has come for holding on to what will last

The hour’s now for letting go of what’s been here and passed

If I care

I must dare

Find how to still be me, despite a change in plan

And finally learn to share my life, while staying who I am

Lose control

To find my soul

Part IV: All That I Wanted

Chorus (Ruby’s version):

And all that I wanted in my life from this world

Was to pour out my heart on a page in a song

To reach out to others and let them know this girl

I see you and hear you, and we all belong

‘Cause beauty is skin deep, compassion runs deeper

It warms all it touches straight down to the bone

So show that you care, yeah, and sing along with me

When we stand together, we’re never alone

We’re never alone, whoah no, we’re never alone

My name is Ruby, I stayed home from school today

© 4/2026 Richard Eppedio and C.R. Keyser-Posner/Smokesongs Ltd.

Words by Smoke Ring Days