Chanel Beads shares dreamy new single ‘Dust in the Wind’ ahead of Australian tour

The latest preview of Your Day Will Come arrives just days before Shane Lavers brings Chanel Beads to Australia.

Chanel Beads has shared another taste of forthcoming album Your Day Will Come, with new single ‘Dust in the Wind’.

The track sees Shane Lavers join forces with Isaac Eiger of Strange Ranger and Threshold, pairing their voices across a hazy, slow-burning arrangement that feels suspended somewhere between dream-pop, indie rock and something harder to define.

Like much of Chanel Beads’ work, ‘Dust in the Wind’ thrives in the blur. Melodies drift in and out of focus, and the lyrics feel half-remembered, giving the track an otherworldly, dreamlike quality that always feels just out of reach.

It’s a sound that has become synonymous with the project since early favourites like ‘Ef’ and ‘True Altruism’ began circulating online and quietly building a cult following.

The release continues a rapid rise for Lavers, whose project has grown from DIY house shows and underground New York gigs into one of indie music’s most talked-about left-field acts.

Earlier this year, Chanel Beads joined Lorde on her North American arena tour, introducing the project’s strange and hypnotic sound to its biggest audiences yet.

Next week, Australian fans will get their first chance to catch Chanel Beads live, with dates locked in for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The Sydney show at Oxford Art Factory has already sold out.

With Your Day Will Come arriving on June 26 via Jagjaguwar, ‘Dust in the Wind’ feels like another compelling piece of the puzzle – one that leans into uncertainty rather than clarity and is all the stronger for it.