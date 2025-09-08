Adam Sandler’s tour kicks off with 90s Nostalgia from Vanilla Ice and TMNT

Relive the decade that defined cool with Adam Sandler’s star-studded tour opener.

Adam Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend Tour” kicked off with an explosion of ’90s nostalgia, treating fans to a night of unforgettable surprises.

During the opening shows in Jacksonville and Tampa, Sandler masterfully teased the iconic bassline of “Ice Ice Baby” before welcoming Vanilla Ice himself to the stage.

The crowd erupted as the rapper delivered his signature hit, followed by a hilarious appearance from comedian Kevin James and a surprise guest: Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

This playful nod to Vanilla Ice’s 1991 film cameo added a layer of whimsical nostalgia to the already electric atmosphere.

Sandler’s tour, which blends his signature stand-up with musical comedy, promises to be a heartfelt and hilarious journey through his decades-long career.

With setlists featuring fan favourites like “Farley” and “Grandma’s on Ozempic,” the show is a tribute to both his comedic roots and his enduring charm.

His tour continues across North America, including stops in New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offering fans plenty of opportunities to catch the magic live.