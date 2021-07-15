Original take: Vanilla Ice reckons the 90s were the ‘greatest decade’

The American rapper also reckons that computers and iPhones destroyed pop culture and that our generation isn’t cool. Calm down, mate.

Vanilla Ice has randomly listed reasons why the ’90s are superior while also having an opinion on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan sneaker sales.

Big opinions coming from someone who played to a mostly maskless audience at Donald Trump’s NYE party. Ew.

It’s a bit prophetic. The song Video Killed the Radio Star by the ’80s group The Buggles.

Except now, videos are a commodity of the past. Even DVDs are now redundant.

Now it’s iPhone Killed the Radio Star or Podcast Killed the Radio Star.

At least, according to Vanilla Ice, who believes that computers have been pop culture’s downfall. Shouldn’t he be happy that Dave Franco is going to play him in a biopic?

The ’90s was undoubtedly quite ‘aesthetic’ with music and fashion continuing to thrive today (I have been trying to find daisy and butterfly clips on eBay to live my best 5-year-old life).

It was a formative era for artists like Vanilla Ice, perhaps his peak, with his notorious hit Ice Ice Baby.

Unfortunately for Mr Ice being in the limelight for a few years, he hasn’t been able to acquire that level of fame again – when he dated Madonna. One-hit-wonders are important too, you know.

Ice cold: Vanilla Ice will perform for thousands in Texas, where coronavirus cases are surging. “We didn’t have coronavirus” in 1990s, the rapper said.​ https://t.co/9S4LlZZZgo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 1, 2020

Nonetheless, he hasn’t been forgotten and remains an icon. He recently sat down with TMZ to share his thots and comments on music’s evolution,

“It was the greatest decade ever before computers ruined the world,” he boldly stated. If we’re going to shit on computers, you need to blame the ’80s Vanilla Ice.“

You have to realise that in 2004, the iPhone came out, right? So what’s happened in pop culture since 2004 to ’21? Nothing! It’s the lost generation. Pop culture’s dead!” Um, no, Vanilla Ice.

The iPhone came out in 2007. I remember because one rich kid was the first person in my year group to have it.