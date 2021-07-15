BoyBoy puts together a playlist seeping with sonic serotonin

Perth’s golden soul artist, BoyBoy, puts together a playlist of tracks that are perfect for a sunset drive.

Singer/songwriter and producer, BoyBoy, collates a collection of tracks that seep from the same energy pool as his recently released single LTPF.

Pulling apart his top five tracks from the Feel Good Music Playlist, BoyBoy uncovers a layer of electric joy with sincerity and rawness, making his work all the more enticing.

Relax – MXXWLL ft. Guapdad 4000

MXXWLL dropped this album mid 2o20 and I’ve had it on repeat ever since. He’s littered gems throughout the whole project but this one really stuck out to me. Insane levels of funk in that bassline and Guapdad 4000 never misses when he drops a verse or two. Makes for a super inviting & relaxing track that’s perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Gold and Chrome – Curren$y ft. Harry Fraud

I heard of Curren$y a while back but never really listened to his stuff until one of my family put me onto this track. A truly exquisite boom-bap vibe filled with soaring trumpets, smooth keys & drums that’ll cause a ruckus. It’s all then tied together with effortless lyricism. Even if you’re not a fan of the old school rap genre I highly recommend pressing play on Gold and Chrome.

Sunset Dream – Kedus

This track reminds me of every single time I found myself driving down the coast to clear my mind. It’s a plethora of beautiful vocals and the smoothest beat you’ve ever heard. Best served with dreamy sunsets and/or a glass of sweet Rosé, you can thank me later.

Watering my Plants – Larry June

This track will make you feel like you’re whippin’ a lowrider with the roof off on a hot summer’s day. Easily one of my favourite songs that I’ve discovered this year! Super chilled out and will draw you in for re-listens with absolute ease.

Rocky – Still Woozy

Still Woozy is one of my all-time favourite artists. His creativity and ability to transport anyone to a luscious dreamscape through his art and music is second to none. His discography is consistently delivering pure vibes and this latest track is no different! Easy listening for anyone with a moment to spare and the urge to take a little breather with some refreshing sounds, this track will definitely brighten up your week.

Check out BoyBoy’s full FEELGOODMUSIC playlist below, and be sure to check out his joyfully oozing track, LTPF.