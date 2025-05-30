Interview with ALLIRA on ‘Soft Spot’ & the Art of Cinematic Pop

From dreamy R&B to hypnotic confidence, the rising Aussie artist opens up about her musical evolution, visual storytelling, and vulnerability behind her debut album.

Emerging Australian artist ALLIRA is carving her own lane in pop with a hypnotic blend of R&B, lo-fi grooves, and cinematic storytelling.

Following her Deeper EP she returns with ‘Soft Spot,’ a sultry, confident single marking the dawn of her debut album of the same name (due later this year).

The track fuses dreamy textures, hip-hop swagger, and soul-baring lyricism, showcasing her evolution from teenage innocence to bold self-assurance.

A visual storyteller at heart, ALLIRA’s film background infuses her music with immersive worlds, from moody aesthetics to ethereal soundscapes.

In this interview with Happy Mag, ALLIRA unpacks the emotional rawness of ‘Soft Spot,’ her creative rituals, and why this era feels like her truest self yet. Dive in below.

HAPPY: ‘Soft Spot’ is described as bold, dramatic and having a confident, sexy edge – how does this represent a new direction for your music compared to your previous EP Deeper?

ALLIRA: Coming from Deeper, I started writing those songs as a teenager.

There was a softness and innocence to that EP that really reflected where I was emotionally at the time.

With ‘Soft Spot,’ there’s a new energy, I’m growing into myself more, letting go of a lot of the walls I used to keep up. I’m definitely stepping into my power with this project, and you’ll feel that confidence flow throughout the album.

HAPPY: You mention this song has an honesty that hits straight away – what personal experiences or emotions were you drawing from when writing ‘Soft Spot’?

ALLIRA: ‘Soft Spot’ can be about a lot of things in my life.

I feel like I’ve known who I am from a young age, and coming into a young adult, I’ve noticed myself feeling a bit softer towards things, people, and situations.

With this record, I was feeling that softness in a really good way while also realising I had to pull myself back a bit sometimes to protect my energy.

So throughout the album, you might hear me exploring that balance.

Being open and gentle, but also knowing when to step back.

HAPPY: As one of the first songs written for the album, how did ‘Soft Spot’ help shape the overall direction of the project?

ALLIRA: ‘Soft Spot’ really fits into each record on the album.

It can mean a lot to me, and I think it connects with the themes in all the songs I’m talking about.

Since it was one of the first tracks I wrote for the project, writing it definitely set the scene for the rest of the album.

It gave me a new sense of vulnerability and confidence – I’m so excited for everyone to hear the rest of it!

HAPPY: Your background is in film and visual art – how does that influence your approach to creating music and crafting your artistic identity?

ALLIRA: Yes! I’m very visual when I start to write songs.

One of the first things that come into my mind when I come up with a concept for a song is the music video.

I love the whole visual side of music, and it’s definitely one of my favourite parts.

I love storytelling, and I tend to see songs as a whole different world.

Sound, visuals, feeling – all together.

HAPPY: With over 50k streams on your last EP, what lessons did you take from that release that you’re applying to this debut album?

ALLIRA: ‘One Two, Three,’ the single before Deeper, was one of my first vulnerable songs.

I think that song really connected with people and Deeper set the tone to explore more of that vulnerability.

With Deeper, I showed a bit of vulnerability and it was slightly more raw than my other tracks I’d released before.

I think that connected with the audience, and with songs like ‘I Don’t Wanna,’ a lot of people related to the lyrics.

I also know a lot more now about how the music industry works, working with producers, doing my own marketing, and all that.

I had a few singles before Deeper to learn from, and I think a lot of it was just timing in my own life.

HAPPY: What is your creative process like as a musician? Do you have any habits, rituals, quirks, etc?

ALLIRA: I like to spend a lot of time alone when I’m working on a project, but I’ll often have a social phase before that to gain lots of inspiration.

A lot of my ideas come from people and places. Then I spend time alone tweaking lyrics and getting in the groove.

Lots of meditation and being in nature helps, and I give myself time to sit with tracks before coming back to make changes.

I’ve loved working with Lachlan (Visceral Sound) on this project! It took me a while to find a producer I felt comfortable with and vibed with, so that has really helped too.

HAPPY: The album shares its name with this single – why was ‘Soft Spot’ the right title to represent your entire debut project?

ALLIRA: Overall, everything comes back to a place of softness and new emotions I’ve felt while making this record, so it sums up the album quite well.

It wasn’t actually meant to be the album title at first, I was rolling with another name for a while, but nothing really felt right, so I decided to stick with ‘Soft Spot.’

HAPPY: As someone who blends R&B, soul and hip-hop influences, what artists or sounds specifically inspired the musical direction of this single?

ALLIRA: I listen to all types of music, and it changes often depending on who I’m into at the time.

I love the diversity of Tyler, The Creator’s sound, he’s been a big inspiration for many years.

During this project, I’ve been listening to a lot of The Marias, Rowena Fysx, Kali Uchis, Zeke Bleu, Asal, and SZA, just to name a few.

These artists all share this atmospheric, and dreamy vibe that creates a spacious, ethereal feel.

I think you’ll be able to hear that throughout my project.

HAPPY: What can fans expect from the visual components accompanying this release, given your film background?

ALLIRA: I’ve gone with a bit of a moodier look.

The aesthetic is definitely different from my past projects, which makes it really exciting to explore new vibes and styles.

I love styling each shoot, and so far, this process has been a lot of fun.

‘Soft Spot’ was shot in half a day, even though I hadn’t originally planned to release visuals with it, but then I decided to.

I’ve got a lot more planned and can’t wait to share much more soon.

HAPPY: With the album coming late 2025, what are you most excited to share with listeners beyond this first single? Where do you hope to go after this?

ALLIRA: This album really shows the diversity of music I listen to but also wraps up nicely together.

There are a few songs I’m really excited to share, I think I show new sides to my voice and writing that I haven’t shown before.

I want people to really feel the vibe and connect it to whatever they’re going through.

I also have a few collabs I’m so excited to share!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ALLIRA: Lots of simple things make me happy.

Being outside, spending time with family and friends, and feeling connected with myself.

I love creating, skateboarding, vintage shopping, matcha, and dancing.

Anything that keeps me inspired and feeling like myself.