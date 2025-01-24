SZA to join Kendrick Lamar on stage at the 2025 Super Bowl Half-time Show

A new trailer for the Super Bowl Half-time show features headliner Kendrick Lamar, as well as SZA

The 2025 Super Bowl Half-time show sponsored by Apple Music released an official trailer today.

It features headliner Kendrick Lamar on the field, shortly accompanied by long-time collaborator SZA.

This is an exciting update for fans, as the pair have worked together on numerous projects.

Including SZA’s features in Kendrick’s most recent release GNX, and Kendrick’s feature on ‘30 for 30’ from SZA’s latest, ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’.

Both artists are also expected to head on the Grand National Tour together, starting in April.

Just over two weeks out from the Super Bowl, the new trailer has fans geed up and speculating on other surprise guests and collaborators.

Some pointed out the similarity of the marching band seen in the video, to the imagery used for Tyler The Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’.

Suspicions seem to be further fueled by a mysterious comment left by Tyler on the half-time show trailer. He posted a single emoji of a guy with his hands up.

The Super Bowl and the Apple Music Half-time show will take place on February 9. Kendrick’s own company with Dave Free, pgLang, is in charge of the creative direction for the performance.

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation are also on board as the telecast executive producers and direction.

You can watch the live coverage of the Super Bowl and the highly anticipated half-time show on FOX.