Kendrick Lamar Revealed Archival Track ‘Money Without Me’

An archived track titled ‘Money Without Me’ was momentarily made public on Kendrick’s YouTube

Late Monday night, a song was unveiled on Kendrick Lamar‘s YouTube channel titled ‘Money Without Me’.

It was available on the rappers account from the 17th to when it was quietly removed sometime on the 18th.

The unofficial song is thought to date back to the Section.80 era. This isn’t the first time the track has been leaked, a full version of the song can be found in a quick search that dates back to 16 Dec. 2022.

The song features a mid 2000s piano melody, Kendricks’s vocals layered as he speaks “Now, I was raised on the wild side”. The song drops into the chorus “man, you ain’t getting money without me”. A song less shiny than his latest studio album GNX, but with all the charm of his earlier works.

This incident comes just a month after the surprise release of his sixth studio album, GNX. Kendricks most recent release debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums. It is a more refined installment that reaffirms his prolific ability as a rapper. GNX has a decent list of track features including, J3, YoungThreat, SZA and more.

SZA features on two songs on GNX, ‘Luther’ that debuted at #3 on Billboard Hot 100 and the album’s closing track ‘Gloria’. They’re two of the more heartfelt songs on the album, discussing matters of relationships rather than the ego or Kendricks enemies. It was recently announced that the two would be taking on a 2025 North American stadium tour.

The pair having previously toured together in 2018 for Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour.

The 2025 tour is presented by Live Nation, pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment, titled the ‘Grand National Tour’. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $246 USD.

You can buy tickets to the Grand National Tour here. Listen to GNX through PGLang & Interscope Records.