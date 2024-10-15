Nothing says summer, like a Caribbean Punch, or a cool as a cucumber, yuzu & holy basil drop of perfection in a can.

Summer is for lounging around with a drink in hand, mates by your side, and a gentle sea breeze whispering sweet nothings in your ear.

Like anything, it’s best to go with seasons, not against them, so take a cue from what the trees are so generously providing and let Summer curate your drinks for you.

Whether it is a taste of the Caribbean, or a cucumber, yuzu and holy basil drop of deliciousness, we have the best summer-loving drinks to see you through the hottest season of the year.

23rd St – Raspberry and Finger Lime Gin

Award-winners 23rd St are back with their latest innovation, and it’s the perfect fruit-forward gin as we head into warmer weather. Whether sipped neat, in cocktails or with tonic or soda, Raspberry and Finger Lime Gin has a refreshing depth, and is one of the prettiest drinks you could fill up your glass with.

The most delightful combination of zest and sweetness, it is vibrantly infused with cherry blossom and elderflower for the ultimate taste sensation. If you’re looking for an elegant, elevated spirit for this summer season, then here it is.

23RD ST DISTILLERY

RASPBERRY & FINGER LIME GIN

The Kraken – Caribbean Punch

The Kraken gives a laid-back Caribbean twist to the classic tropical punch cocktail. Crafted with Kraken Black Spiced Rum and infused with natural tropical flavors like pineapple and coconut, it’s topped off with soda for a refreshing drink. Best enjoyed with friends, whether straight from the can or poured over ice for a more refined experience.

THE KRAKEN

CARIBBEAN PUNCH

FELLR x MESSINA- Sorbet Seltzer Series

A limited run of iconic flavours in a can, Fellr and Messina and have teamed up to bring this refreshing lil drop just in time for Summer. A trio of sorbet-inspired seltzers – Yuzu Sorbet, Blood Orange Sorbet, and Salted Coconut & Mango Sorbet. This perfect mash-up is bascially the antidote to the sweltering heat that an Aussie Summer can serve up.

You can find these refreshing seltzers at your go-to spots like BWS, Dan Murphys, and specially picked venues and festivals across the country. Its delcious and its limited, so get in before it sells out – because it will.

FELLR X MESSINA

SORBET SELTZER SERIES

Applewood – Coral

Meet our fav Aussie gin – it’s like a coastal breeze in a bottle. Packed with savoury berries, sea spray, and cliffside succulents, it’s a nod to the Aussie hinterland and barrier reef. 1% of every bottle sale goes to The Reef Restoration Fund, helping the Great Barrier Reef bounce back. (They’ve already chipped in over $10,000!)

Best way to sip it? Tonic and a slice of ruby grapefruit. Perfect for sunny days, sunsets, and just generally loving life in all its sweet glory.

APPLEWOOD

CORAL

MODE – No More Elevator Music

Who knew cucumber and yuzu were a match made in heaven? MODE did, and thankfully they shared this little dream with the rest of us. With this cool as a cucumber creation, meticulously crafted from native Australian ingredients in small batches, its the ultiamte fresh, elegant, and subtle delight that lingers on your senses. Its earned a coveted spot in our fridge. Why? Because nothing beats the elegance of this little gem – absolutely nothing.

MODE

NO MORE ELEVATOR MUSIC

Unico Zelo- Tropo Sparkling

Still hooked on this crew a year after falling into their honey trap of offerings. Sip on this crystal-clear Blanc de Blancs – crafted the Charmat way from a chill spot in Birdwood. It’s got that mineral kick, a dry brut vibe, and brings back the lime zest zing and white nectarine flavour we loved in their past Adelaide Hills’ sparklings. There is a lot more to this crew than sparkling, but we couldn’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year, or Summer, or hell, any day, than with this. Best served in a pretty champagne flute, vintage glassware nicked from your grannies, or mimosa style.

UNICO ZELO

TROPO SPARKLING

Wayward Brewing Co – Raspberry Berliner Weisse

You will literally praise the GODs when you try this, it’s now a perennial favourite here at Happy, but it’s the perfect beer for summer. Refreshing AF, this is Wayward’s take on the classic Berliner Weisse. Bursting with bright raspberry flavours, balanced by a tart, crisp, and delicious dry finish. Best of all, it’s gluten-free by default.

WAYWARD BREWING CO

RASPBERRY BERLINER WEISSE